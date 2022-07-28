Republicans and Democrats pile more pressure on Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

The left and right united on Thursday to urge the Biden administration to crack down on Vladimir Putin and declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for the description of how Russian troops have attacked civilian targets.

Supporters of the move say it would bring down a whole new level of sanctions against Moscow, making it even more difficult for other countries to do business with Putin’s regime.

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution urging the State Department to make it happen.

And Thursday, a bipartisan group of US representatives announced they were about to introduce a similar bill in the House.

It puts Congress on a collision course with the Biden administration, which has shied away from taking such strong measures.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham appeared with his Democratic colleague Senator Richard Blumenthal to say the Senate vote sent a clear signal to Moscow.

“This appointment would be a nightmare for Russia,” Graham said.

“It would be an encouraging event for the people of Ukraine, and more importantly, it would be a declaration to the world that the United States, in a twofold way when it comes to Russia, does not forgive and does not forget.”

Vladimir Putin is already isolated, but now Congress is on a collision course with the State Department to go even further in imposing sanctions on Moscow

A residential house burns down after a Russian military attack, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in the city of Bakhmut

The Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked worldwide outrage and condemnation of tactics such as hitting civilian targets.

It has also pointed to Russia’s reliance on mercenaries such as the Wagner Group and disinformation campaigns.

“To me, Putin is sitting on top of a terrorist state apparatus,” Graham said.

“Now is the time to speak the truth to power and when it comes to Russia, they are a state sponsor of terrorism. All 100 senators have agreed to this.’

Zelensky has repeatedly called on the world to further isolate Moscow.

“We must act immediately and do everything we can to stop Russia from killing children, people, everyone,” he said in a speech last month.

“Who of you disagrees that this is terrorism?”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked why the US had not used the designation.

He said he was bound by legal criteria and that the label would make practically little difference, as Moscow was already subject to severe sanctions.

“The charges imposed on Russia by us and other countries are absolutely in line with the consequences that would result from its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism,” he said at a news conference.

“So the practical effects of what we do are the same.”

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a shelled house in Bakhmut, Ukraine

The decision rests with the State Department, which defines a state sponsor as a nation that has “repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism.” Four countries – Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria – currently bear the label.

Supporters of the appointment, however, say it would increase pressure on Russia.

It would allow sanctions to be imposed on third countries doing business with Russian companies or individuals, and would mean that Russia would no longer be able to claim sovereign immunity in the US, paving the way for Americans to attack the Russian government. sue for the cost of war.

The House bill states that “the Russian Federation is deemed to be a country whose government has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism.”

“The United States must use every means we have to stop Russia from its violent aggression in Ukraine,” Democratic delegate Ted Lieu said. NatSec Daily by Politico.

“Russia supports accomplices who commit terrorism against civilians around the world, from Syria to Ukraine. By designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, this legislation magnifies the consequences for Putin’s murderous behavior.’