Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state’s Democratic gubernatorial primaries Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November.

In selecting the 66-year-old legislator, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option of going against the GOP powerhouse.

DeSantis, whose approval numbers are skyrocketing not only in the Sunshine State but among Republicans across the country, is unchallenged in the GOP primary.

Crist was weeks ahead of Fried, Florida’s outspoken progressive agriculture commissioner.

He came out on top early Tuesday night, holding a comfortable two-figure lead after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Crist went into Tuesday’s race with high-profile endorsements, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The moderate legislator was a Republican when he served one term as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011. After a failed bid for the Senate, he narrowly lost re-election to Republican Rick Scott in 2014.

He ran as a Democrat for Florida’s 13th congressional district, a seat he has held since 2017.

Crist’s race was a small-scale test run of President Joe Biden’s successful 2020 campaign, although the Florida Democrat lost to Donald Trump in that race.

Like Biden, he has tried to portray himself as a unifying and non-divisive candidate focused on kitchen table issues.

He confirmed that campaign strategy during his victory speech on Tuesday evening. Surrounded by family as he addressed ecstatic supporters, Crist said: “The people of Florida have clearly sent a message. They want a governor who cares about them to solve real problems, who preserves our freedom.

In a shot at DeSantis, he added, “not a bully who divides us while taking away our freedom.”

Florida’s other primary results tonight are…

Bombastic pro-Trump longtime Representative Matt Gaetz slipped to an easy win in Florida’s congressional district first primary despite a federal sex trafficking investigation

Conservative Anna Paulina Luna won her first race in the 13th Congressional District after getting Donald Trump’s endorsement for the second cycle in a row

Veteran Cory Mills defeated Anthony Sabatini in the Sunshine State’s 7th congressional district — neither had been endorsed by Trump, but both reiterated his allegations of voter fraud

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th district and will be the first Gen Z member of Congress if he wins in November.

At the other end of the Democratic spectrum is Fried, who was briefly seen as a darling of the progressive movement when she became Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat in 2018.

The outspoken official told her supporters Tuesday evening that she called Crist to congratulate him on his win.

“We won’t stop fighting,” she promised.

Fried appeared to be gaining momentum amid nationwide outcry over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

She distinguished herself from Crist by taking strong stances on issues like abortion and legalizing marijuana, arguing that her fiery personality is the perfect match-up to defeat a bombastic and culture war-focused DeSantis campaign.

DeSantis predicted that Fried would lose at a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, hours before polling stations closed.

He said she “had the chance as the only Democrat elected statewide to exercise some leadership and get some things done, and instead she used her time to basically smear me on a daily basis.” .’

“She should have been able to win that road and it looks like she’s not just falling short, but falling significantly short and I think that’s probably the reason,” DeSantis said.

But November will likely still be an uphill battle.

Early polls showed DeSantis defeated both Crist and Fried in hypothetical matchups, a rapid rise after narrowly winning the governorship in 2018.

He became a breakthrough GOP star for his vocal opposition to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 policies and has remained in the headlines.

Taking conservative stances on LGBTQ issues, schools, and race, he gained appreciation from Republicans across the country, including a significant portion of Trump supporters.

The governor is also said to have set his sights on the White House in 2024.

He has amassed a hefty war chest for a state-level politician, with more than $100 million in his 2022 campaign.

Crist poked DeSantis about his alleged presidential ambitions in his acceptance speech on Tuesday night.

“Governor DeSantis only cares about the White House. He doesn’t care about your house,” he told supporters.

He also criticized the Republican as a ‘wannabe dictator’ and an ‘extremist’.