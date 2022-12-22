Republican 'shadow' group slams Nancy Pelosi for Capitol Hill security failures

House Republicans issued a counter-report on the origins of the January 6 riot, blaming Chairman Nancy Pelosi for obstructing the security response and claiming that the Capitol Police Department was understaffed and equipped on the day of the riot.

The 141-page report, prepared by a “shadow” group of GOP lawmakers, was released ahead of the commission’s Jan. 6 final report, expected to be released Thursday and highly critical of Donald Trump.

The GOP findings focus on what they call “political pressure” from Pelosi and her office that disabled security officials at the Capitol. The report does not address whether Trump played a role in inciting his supporters to march to the building.

“Mistakes in leadership and law enforcement within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021,” the report begins.

However, the Democratic-led inquiry in the House of Representatives failed to take into account the institutional flaws that exposed the Capitol to violence that day.

The report was written by the five Republican legislators who were part of the GOP group originally assigned to the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack.

But they were pulled out by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after Pelosi refused to stand for two of his picks — Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan — citing their objections to Joe Biden’s election victory. 2020.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who sat on the House committee on Jan. 6, said their final report will address security concerns.

“There will be material in the report that we will release later this week on that same topic — on the nature of the intelligence agencies have, the extent to which it was shared or not shared, the extent to which it was acted upon or not acted upon. , coordination or lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies. So those issues are addressed in our report,” he said earlier this week.

The official House committee released a summary of its findings on Monday, detailing the actions of Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to refer the former president to the Justice Department on charges of incitement to insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement to lay.

The GOP report, meanwhile, focuses on intelligence gathering and security procedures prior to Jan. 6, restrictions on the House Sergeant at Arms, and communications between the House Sergeant at Arms and Pelosi’s staff.

While it mentions Trump’s tweet late in the day on Jan. 6 asking rioters to go home, it doesn’t detail the hours of inactivity on the part of the then president, which was outlined during the public hearings held on January 6. Commission.

There is also little information about the activities of Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who was the leader of the Senate at the time. Nor does it address communications between McConnell’s office and the Senate Sergeant at Arms that day.

Pelosi isn’t the only official target in the GOP report.

Next, House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, the top security official in the House, is being criticized for delaying the speaker and being distracted by other events around Jan. 6 — including the swearing-in of new members of Congress and the upcoming presidential inauguration.

“Irving performed his duties with clear deference to the Speaker, her staff and other Democratic staff,” the report said.

Irving resigned in the wake of January 6.

The Republicans claim there was “a pattern and practice on the House side of seeking and obtaining approval from the Speaker for all security decisions.” This delayed the National Guard’s call for help.”

Pelosi has repeatedly denied GOP allegations that she was responsible for security at the complex and that she obstructed all security actions that day. In one of the final hearings, the January 6 panel showed video footage of Pelosi talking on the phone that day asking for the National Guard and Virginia and Maryland police to be sent to the U.S. Capitol.

The Speaker of the House is not responsible for Capitol Security. That is the pervue of the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the US Capitol Police and approves requests for assistance from the National Guard.

One of the recommendations in the GOP report is to reform the Capitol Police Board for “the separation of security decisions from politics.”

The report was compiled through public documents, news reports, interviews with officials, and from witnesses and USCP sources whose identities are protected for fear of retaliation.

It alleges there were also concerns about a “perception problem” if the National Guard were pre-deployed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which then contributed to the slow decision to call them in after the riot started.

“The documents and communications show concern about the public perception of military personnel at the Capitol and how officers’ use of force against violent protesters was common knowledge under Irving, Democratic leadership and USCP leadership,” the report states.

The report also criticized the U.S. Capitol Police leadership for failing to train officers for such an event or provide them with the equipment they need. And it notes changes made to the agency’s intelligence-gathering division that crippled USCP’s ability to prepare for the insurgency.

“The failure to limit the scope of the attack on January 6, 2021 was as much a management error as it was an intelligence error,” it read.

“The USCP was set up to fail, and there is little sign of progress in addressing these weaknesses.”

It notes that a divisional chief at USCP changed the procedure so that analysts no longer proactively search social media, which left them unaware of many of the threats circulating the Internet.

Several Capitol Hill agencies, including USCP, conducted their own internal investigations in the aftermath of Jan. 6 and issued new recommendations on procedures.

A bipartisan panel also recommended changes to the Capitol Police Board.