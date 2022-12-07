Republican senators say they aren’t surprised by Herschel Walker’s loss

Senate Republicans expressed no surprise the day after Georgia’s Herschel Walker loss, blaming both the lack of a unifying agenda and a missed opportunity to garner early votes.

The knives came out for the former NFL star — plagued by domestic violence allegations and claims that he paid for multiple women’s abortions despite taking a pro-life stance — following his loss to incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock by about three points.

“Candidate quality counts,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who is leaving the Senate to run for governor in 2024, said in a news briefing Wednesday.

But he not only blamed Walker, he also cited the lack of a policy plan to rally voters.

“If there’s no clear plan of what you’re in for — we’re basically for nothing and we’re complaining about it along the way. And then we say, “Well, maybe we’ll tell you after we’re elected.” It’s not going to work. Democrats are political entrepreneurs,” Braun said.

While the loss was not shocking, some Republicans lapsed into pointing fingers at both Walker and former President Trump. Others defended Walker, blaming the broader party’s strategy.

Senator John Thune, RS.D., put the blame entirely on Trump’s influence.

“His obsession with the 2020 election became an albatross and a real liability,” Thune told reporters.

Asked by DailyMail.com if he was surprised his party lost Tuesday in Georgia, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, “No. It was a hard-fought campaign.’ Still, he called Walker an “excellent candidate.”

Asked if the results surprised him, Senator Marco Rubio shrugged and said, “I don’t know.”

‘We have to ask ourselves that, both politically and in terms of policy [what happened],’ Rubio said.

‘I think [the loss] was factored in,” retired Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told DailyMail.com. “There was no surprise.”

When asked about his post-election analysis of Walker, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa joked, “I think so, he got fewer votes than Warnock.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he was “not surprised but disappointed” with the results, though he said Trump bore no blame for the loss.

Tuberville said his party was behind schedule in early and mail-in voting, leading to record voter turnout among Georgia Democrats.

“We need to have a better game plan,” Tuberville said.

“The cat is out of the bag with early voting. We have to participate – if we don’t, we get the same thing [outcome].’

About 1.85 million votes were cast in the early voting period leading up to Tuesday’s election, breaking records per day. The Democrats had a 13-point lead over the Republicans in mail-in voting and early in-person voting. A new electoral law shortened the early voting period from 13 days to five days.

Asked if there should be a leadership shakeup at the RNC or the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Tuberville said Republicans “should look to the people at the top to see if they’re doing the right thing, if they don’t want to.” ‘. make changes, we’ll delete them.’

Senator Rick Scott served as chair of the NRSC for the 2022 cycle, although Senator Steve Daines will take his place for the 2024 cycle. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is seeking a fourth term in her job, but it is believed a number of GOP heavyweights have a challenge in mind.

Scott, for his part, called Walker a “great candidate.” He said Republicans should try harder to sell a unified agenda and push for early voting and voting by mail.

“We need to have an agenda,” Scott said. “We have to show the American public that there is a reason to vote for us.”

Scott had drawn up his own “12-point plan to save America,” though the party never fully endorsed it, and Democrats used Medicare and Social Security provisions as a political cudgel.

He told DailyMail.com that the Democrats “did a really great job” of ripping off early voters and encouraging mail-in voting. ‘We always have to think about how we can do that better.’

The message from Senate Republicans about voting by mail is in stark contrast to the message still propagated by former President Trump.

“YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR AND FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS — NEVER, NEVER, NEVER,” Trump posted to Truth Social last week.

Asked if he was shocked by Tuesday night’s results, Senator Lindsey Graham replied, “I was disappointed.”

‘I was disappointed. I thought the drain was a pretty good environment for us, but hats off to them. You can say what we did wrong, but someone has to give them credit for what they did right.”