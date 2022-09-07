Republican Senator Ron Johnson says he WON’T back same-sex marriage bill in its current form

<!–

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson now says he will not support a gay marriage bill over religious freedom concerns.

The attitude has been reversed for the Wisconsin Republican, who said in July that he saw “no reason to oppose the bill.”

‘I always support civil unions’ [and] I’ve never felt that this bill is necessary,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. “These are just Democrats opening a wound that doesn’t need to be opened. And now that I’ve talked to people, there are some very serious concerns about religious freedom.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., promised the Senate would pass the Respect for Marriage Act in September, after it passed the House 267-157 in July, with 47 Republicans voting with all Democrats.

Same-sex marriage is already legal in all 50 states — the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, found that portions of the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996 that prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriage for federal benefits were unconstitutional goods. Still, the law has remained in effect – the Respect for Marriage Act would repeal it.

Last week, Johnson first indicated that he would not support the bill, potentially leading to its downfall. Democrats had to get 10 Republicans on board to pass a filibuster in the split Senate.

“In the current state, I wouldn’t support it,” Johnson said at a meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County last week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which received a recording of the comments.

Senators are still working on a final draft of the bill, and Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said they want to “ensure that religious freedoms are not violated and that polygamous marriages are not allowed.”

‘But at the same time, I also don’t want millions of lives to be disrupted. For me, that was a wound that had healed. Let it go, okay. Move on, okay,” he said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which reported the comments Wednesday.

The right-wing senator is engaged in a tough reelection race with his Democratic counterpart. He seems to have changed his mind about the bill two months ago.

“The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue to further divide Americans for their political advantage. While I think the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, I see no reason to oppose it should it come before the Senate,” Johnson said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in July.

Senate Democratic leadership could also add language protections from same-sex marriage to an emergency bill to keep the federal government funded in an effort to increase pressure on Republicans to support it, a Democratic source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Such a move could add to the pressure in the evenly divided chamber, as it has a September 30 deadline to avoid partial closures of federal agencies when funds run out by the end of this month.

Congress has less than a month to approve the measure before returning to the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where Democrats are expected to lose their slim majority in the House and could potentially lose the Senate.

Without Johnson’s support, there are three Republicans who are considered safe ‘yes’ votes: Sens. Collins and Rob Portman, Ohio, both sponsors of the measure, and Sen. Thom Tillis, NC

Nine other GOP votes are up for grabs.