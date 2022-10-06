Republican senator and Trump critic Ben Sasse to RESIGN in December

<!–

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the only finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job.

That was reported by Fox News that Sasse would resign his seat in December – after the mid-term elections – and could start the job as early as February.

Sasse successfully ran for re-election in 2020, so his term would not expire until 2027. But a number of Republicans outside the MAGA bubble have decided to cancel it on Capitol Hill.

Sasse was among the seven Republican senators who voted for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment — for inciting the January 6 riot.

Sasse’s former aide Ian Swanson said Trump’s staying at the center of the party helped motivate the Nebraska Republican’s exit.

“I think the other part of it is that some people just don’t like being a U.S. senator,” Swanson said in a radio interview Thursday.

The school said in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse as the sole finalist.

The decision must be voted on by the school board and then confirmed by the board.

He is scheduled to visit campus on Monday to meet with students, faculty and other members of the university community, the school said.

In a statement released by the school, Sasse said he was “thrilled at the opportunity to work with one of the nation’s most outstanding faculty.”

Sasse was president of Midland University, a Christian school in eastern Nebraska, before running for Senate.

In a separate tweet, Sasse said he had been pursued by other universities, but “this time is different because the University of Florida is very different.”

“If UF wants to go big, I’m excited about the wide range of opportunities,” he said.