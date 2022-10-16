Republican Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea vows to ‘actively campaign’ against Trump in 2024

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Republican running for the Senate in Colorado pledged Sunday that he would “actively campaign” against Donald Trump if the former president runs again in 2024.

Joe O’Dea, who is running to oust Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with less than a month before the November 8 midterm elections.

The businessman’s moderate views have separated himself from the majority of GOP congressional hopefuls — giving the Republican establishment hope that he can flip a state that won President Joe Biden by 14 points.

He also didn’t shy away from speaking out against Trump, not even on Sunday when he reiterated his call for a new de facto Republican Party leader.

“I don’t think Donald Trump should run again,” O’Dea said.

“I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure we have four or five great Republicans now.”

As an indication of the thinking of the incumbent GOP, O’Dea instead suggested candidates such as Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Trump administration, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and South Senator Tim Scott. carolina.

All three have been put forward as potential contenders for 2024, although it’s not clear how many would try to prime Trump.

Colorado Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, a Republican construction executive, runs to oust Democratic Senator Michael Bennet

“They can run and serve for eight years,” O’Dea said after noting the trio.

“I’m going to do my job as a US senator to make sure they have good campaigns here in the primaries so that we have a good selection of candidates for 2024.”

During the interview, he also reiterated his earlier criticism of Trump over last year’s riots in the US Capitol on January 6, but did not answer a question about whether this would stop him from running for president again.

“Look, I believe that January 6th was a black eye on the land. I’ve been very vocal that I thought [Trump] should have done more to keep the violence from moving toward the Capitol,’ O’Dea said.

“Anyone who was violent in the Capitol or tore anything to pieces must be held accountable. We have processes that hold people accountable, and we need to move the country forward.’

He has largely shunned Trump, in a strategy that has been seen as a test run for Republicans in territory that went firmly to Joe Biden in 2020.

Scott campaigned for O’Dea earlier this month, while Haley formally backed him in late September.

O’Dea is well-liked within the Republican establishment, with Senate leader Mitch McConnell telling donors in July that he was the “perfect candidate,” according to axios.

He is also campaigning with former President George W. Bush, according to NBC News, who has shown support for other anti-Trump Republican candidates this cycle.

Trump has not weighed in on the race.

The Colorado Republican reportedly raised $3 million between July and September, including $1 million of his own money.

O’Dea brought in a few other big GOP names for consideration, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (left) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right)

He said of Trump during a talk radio appearance in August: “I hope he doesn’t run away. I don’t want to see him as president anymore.”

“I think the country would tear apart if we see another Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. I think many people are ready to move our country forward. So I wouldn’t support him again,” O’Dea added.

Most polls show him following Bennett in the increasingly blue state, although O’Dea isn’t far behind as midterms are less than a month away.

A left-wing poll called Public Policy Polling found that O’Dea was 11 points behind Bennet.

Meanwhile, the Trafalgar Group’s investigation at the end of September saw Bennet only 6 points ahead.

The Republican Association of Attorneys General’s poll with the Tarrance Group placed the Democrat just one point above O’Dea.