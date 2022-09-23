Republican says Biden’s ‘violent rhetoric’ has ‘consequences’ after North Dakota driver killed teen

Shannon Brandt, 41, of North Dakota, has admitted to fatally beating 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after “a political argument.” Republicans have condemned Biden’s rhetoric in the aftermath

Republican Senator Rand Paul has said President Joe Biden’s “rhetoric” against his opponents could have “violent consequences” after a driver mowed and killed a teenager for allegedly believing he was a “Republican extremist.”

Cayler Ellingson, 18, was beaten and killed early Sunday after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota.

Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Brandt later told state radio that he beat the teen during a previous row over politics and believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group,” according to the arrest affidavit. But officials have said there is no evidence to support Brandt’s claim.

Stutsman County jail records show Brandt paid $50,000 bail on Tuesday and was released. Republicans have suggested that the rhetoric of Biden and the Democrats could be responsible for the violence.

It follows Biden’s response in Philadelphia earlier this month, where he attacked Donald Trump and his supporters, calling them a threat to democracy.

‘Words can have violent consequences,’ said Paul Fox News in s statement. ‘President Biden must realize that his defamation of his opponents incites some of his supporters to violence. As victims of political violence, both sides must recognize the consequences of heated rhetoric.’

Paul and his wife became the target of crowds of protesters after the 2020 Republican National Convention.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot while training for the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game, also told Fox that Biden must condemn this “tragic” example of “left-wing violence.”

“People of all parties should condemn political violence as it happens, and I would encourage President Biden and other Democratic leaders to condemn this heinous act as well.”

The White House told Fox in a statement that “the president has made it clear that this is a country that rejects violence as a political tool and that we do not encourage violence.”

“It has no place in our political discourse and we condemn it,” a spokesperson added, pointing to part of Biden’s Philadelphia speech where he said, “There is no place for political violence in America. Period of time. No. Ever.’

“An 18-year-old was executed in cold blood by a Democratic political terrorist for rhetoric like this,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Twitter. Democrats want the Republicans dead, and they’ve already started killing. The Democrat’s political war against patriotic Americans must end!’

Brandt told investigators he left the crime scene after beating Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911, and then left, according to an affidavit with probable cause.

The court document said Brandt told investigators he drank alcohol before hitting Ellingson and believed the teen was calling on people to harm him after arguing and that he felt threatened.

He told state first responders that “he hit the pedestrian (Ellingson) because the pedestrian was threatening him.”

“Brandt stated that he had a political argument with the pedestrian, who then called some people with Brandt because they were afraid they would come and get him,” the court documents.

“Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

“Brandt admitted that he left the scene of the incident and returned shortly after where he called 911.”

Ellingson was taken to a hospital in Carrington with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead.

The families of both Brandt and Ellingson both arrived on the scene shortly after police arrived.

Investigators arrested Brandt at his home in Glenfield later on Sunday.

Brandt admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident, records show.

Officials said he agreed to a chemical breath test that showed his blood alcohol level was above 0.08%, the legal limit for driving.

The case caught the attention of former President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

An 18-year-old conservative is murdered by a 41-year-old leftist and the media is silent. No connection to Joe Biden and his insane speech from just 2 weeks ago…it’s like it never happened and doesn’t matter. Of course Trump wouldn’t get that advantage if our media is broken!’ he tweeted Tuesday.

Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who helped investigate the death, said Brandt’s allegation about the political argument has not been substantiated as the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses are yet to be heard.

The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.

Ellingson’s parents later told police they knew Brandt, but they did not believe their son did, the affidavit said.

Ellingson’s mother described how she was on her way to pick up her son from McHenry when he called her around 2:40 a.m. and asked if she knew Brandt.

Ellingson called again moments later and said ‘he’ or ‘they’ were chasing him.

She was unable to reach him after that, the document said.