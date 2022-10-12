Republican Ron Johnson stretches his lead to SIX POINTS against Mandela Barnes

<!–

Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson pulls out of his Democratic rival, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, in the Wisconsin Senate race.

A New Marquette Law School Poll Published Wednesday, Johnson, a top Senate ally to former President Donald Trump, shows the support of 52 percent of the state’s likely voters.

Barnes, who once led the race, sits at 46 percent.

The poll’s margin of error among likely voters is plus or minus 4.8 percent — so Johnson’s lead is out there.

In last month’s Marquette poll, the race was much closer.

Johnson had the support of 49 percent of likely voters, while Barnes was one point behind at 48 percent.

The Republican incumbent’s edge is partly because he attracts a greater percentage of the state’s independent voters.

Forty-seven percent of self-proclaimed independents told pollsters they support Johnson, while 34 percent support Barnes.

Independents were also more closely tied to Republican views when voters were asked if they were concerned about crime.

While only 33 percent of Democrats said they were “very concerned,” 76 percent of Republicans said they were very concerned, as did 64 percent of independents.

As soon as Barnes, a progressive Democrat, won his party’s primary in August, Johnson began hammering him on crime.

In an early general election ad, Johnson called Barnes “dangerously liberal on crime” and linked him to the so-called “squad,” which broadcast footage of Rep. Cori Bush who demands that the police be reclaimed.

Supporters of Barnes, who is black, have claimed the ads are racist.

In recent weeks, Barnes has started to hit back.

Speaking to reporters in late September, Barnes said Johnson “cannot care about public safety.”

“Had he done that, he wouldn’t have supported an uprising in which 140 officers were injured,” Barnes said. according to the Cap Times.

Barnes reiterated the offensive line during Friday night’s debate against Johnson.

Barnes also criticized Johnson for statements he made about abortion, including telling women in Wisconsin to “move” if they didn’t like state laws.

“I can’t think of a more desensitized, desensitized, or more extreme position to take,” Barnes said.

The Democrat pointed out what happened to a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio, who had to travel to Indiana to arrange an abortion.

“That’s Ron Johnson’s America,” he said.

The new poll was conducted between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, so some of the sample was taken ahead of the debate, and so it may not have been fully recorded if Barnes or Johnson’s performances moved the needle.