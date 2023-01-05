Republican rips into his OWN party for ’embarrassing’ battle over Speaker

GOP Representative Ryan Zinke on Thursday agreed that the chaos on Capitol Hill over the speakership was “shameful” and said former President Donald Trump will be annoyed that he didn’t have enough “influence” to get Representative Kevin McCarthy elected.

“If you have disagreements, resolve the differences internally, don’t ride the flagpole and show, you know, disorganization, dysfunction — not just to America, but to the world, because the world is watching,” he said of his Republican Party.

Appearing on CNN Thursday morning, Zinke, who was Trump’s Secretary of the Interior, agreed with CNN This Morning host Kaitlan Collins that the inability of House Republicans to pick a speaker was “embarrassing.”

“I find it embarrassing, indeed,” said Zinke, who represented Montana in Congress from 2015 to 2017 before joining the Trump administration. In November, he was re-elected to Congress.

Zinke was pressed by Collins about what Trump’s response will be if Republicans don’t fall in line under his orders.

The former president used Truth Social and spoke to Fox News Wednesday to pressure the 20 rogue Republicans to vote for McCarthy, who has been the top Republican in the House since 2019.

Some really good conversations took place last night, and now it’s time for all of our AMAZING Republican House members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, MAKE THE DEAL, CREATE VICTORY, AND WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN US HISTORY TO LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!’ he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump (left) on Wednesday put his full weight behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (right) as speaker, but it didn’t put the 20 rogue Republicans in line behind the California Republican

REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A HUGE & Embarrassing DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do well, and maybe even GREAT – WATCH OUT!’ the former chairman.

The House held three more votes on Wednesday, with McCarthy’s bid failing each time.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, part of Trump’s MAGA wing of the Republican Party that rebelled against McCarthy, said on the House floor that the ex-president was wrong.

“Let’s stop campaigning and tactics to turn people against us. Even if my favorite president calls us and tells us to stop this,” Boebert said, turning to McCarthy. “I think it should actually be reversed — the president should say to Kevin McCarthy, ‘Sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step down.’

Zinke suggested that Trump would not be happy with the abolition.

“Especially yesterday he had no influence, because it really didn’t change votes,” said Zinke. “I worked for him. There are a few things President Trump is likely to find irritating — one to ignore and two to shout.”

And Zinke cautioned that while Trump has supported Boebert in the past, “I’m not sure he’s going to continue to support her, you know, going forward.”