Pennsylvania Republican Representative Glenn Thompson attended his gay son’s wedding, three days after he voted against legislation to protect same-sex marriage.

Thompson’s son, who is not named because he is a public figure, told… NBC News on Monday he ‘married the love of’ [his] life’ on Friday and that his ‘father was there’.

Thompson’s office confirmed the legislature’s presence at the wedding.

“Congresswoman and Ms. Thompson were delighted to attend and celebrate their son’s wedding Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Thompson’s press secretary Maddison Stone said in a statement.

She noted that the Thompsons are “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.”

Thompson and his wife, Penny Ammerman-Thompson, have three grown sons, Parker, Logan and Kale, according to his official conference biography.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which Thompson voted against, would codify federal protections for same-sex couples.

The Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage as a guaranteed right under the 14th Amendment in its 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Same-sex marriage remains legal, but there were concerns that such unions would be banned in some states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

In the unanimous opinion of Judge Clarence Thomas in that ruling, he wrote that Obergefell and other similar cases should be reconsidered.

If Obergefell is destroyed, gay marriages would become illegal in at least 25 states and probably seven others, according to PolitiFact.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House last week, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the legislation.

But it has yet to pass in the Senate, where it’s a tough vote for Republicans.

Most Americans — 71% in a Gallup poll last month — support same-sex marriage. But many social conservatives see marriage as between a man and a woman.

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a 1996 law defining marriage as a heterogeneous relationship between a man and a woman.

It would also provide legal protections for interracial marriages by prohibiting a state from denying marriage licenses and benefits out of state based on gender, race, ethnicity or national origin.

The 1996 Defense of Marriage Act was effectively sidelined by Obama-era court decisions, including Obergefell v. Hodges.