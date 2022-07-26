Republican Rep. Mike Waltz: House GOP will investigate China buying US farmland if they win majority

Rep. Florida’s Mike Waltz told DailyMail.com that the land purchases and technological expansion of China-backed companies in the US are fueling both economic concerns and military fears

Republican Representative Mike Waltz vowed that the House GOP would launch an investigation into the flow of China-backed companies into the United States if his party regained a majority of Congress in November.

Waltz warned DailyMail.com on Tuesday that the steady encroachment not only posed a military threat but could also negatively impact the US economy.

The Florida congressman also fears the investments are already being used as leverage to expand Beijing’s influence around the world.

Recent reports have highlighted the increasing hold of Chinese companies over key sectors of the US economy through purchases of US farmland and the expansion of technology into rural areas.

The FBI has sounded alarm bells about Beijing-influenced telecom giant Huawei operating cell phone towers in the rural Midwest near military bases. The agency warned that the technology could disrupt Defense Department communications, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned that China’s Fufeng Group is buying land in North Dakota for $2.6 million, just 20 minutes away from a key military base that houses some of the most sensitive drone technology from around the world. the country is preserved.

Waltz, a retired Green Beret, said former military colleagues have also expressed concerns.

The military threat posed by Chinese firms’ purchases is “in itself,” Waltz said, but added that another concern should be the effect Beijing’s farmland purchases would have on the US’s own supply chains.

“So there’s the land near the base, but I think the main concern was that they’re investing heavily in America’s food supply,” he told DailyMail.com.

Two Fufeng Group employees visit Grand Fork, ND, on a site visit before the company purchases 300 acres of farmland

“China 2025 has two goals. One is to dominate all these sectors, but then creating dependency, global dependence – including the United States – on China for these sectors, and then you know where the hammer really falls is that they can use that dependence as geopolitical leverage .’

“What we lack in the Biden administration,” he added, “is a national strategy to bring our supply chains back home, to reduce our dependence on our greatest adversary.”

When asked whether China’s increasing economic importance in the US could be counterproductive to the country’s financial health, Waltz said “yes.”

“Right now they can turn off the country’s antibiotics if they want to. We don’t make penicillin in this country anymore,” he said.

‘The left wants to drive us towards a new green economy, fine, who makes 90 percent of the solar panels, 70 percent of the wind turbines, that control the global lithium supply?’

The US has relied on China for penicillin since 2004, when it stopped all production of the drug. A plant in Tennessee began producing it again from 2021.

The congressman, a member of the House Republicans’ China Task Force, accused Beijing officials of evading accountability with charges of “xenophobia and racism.”

A Chinese technician wears a protective mask as he installs a new Huawei 5G station on a tower in a business district in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. The FBI has reportedly set alarm bells ringing over Huawei cell towers in the rural Midwest, some near US military bases

“They basically abuse that through their manipulation of social media in our system when we try to take strong measures to stop their influence,” he said.

“So it’s going to take a concerted effort, even if the president isn’t going to lead it. We’re certainly confident the Republicans in Congress will do that.”

He confirmed that lawmakers would “absolutely” hold hearings on the matter.

“I think you’ll see that from the China Task Force when the Republicans take the majority,” he said.

Waltz also called on House Democrats to get involved.

“We need democratic leadership to embrace this whole government effort, but I think they are being dragged to the progressive left,” he said.

However, the Republican gave rare credit to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her reported trip to Taiwan — which Bloomberg says has been thwarted behind the scenes by the Biden administration.

‘We can’t resist’ [Chinese Communist Party] dictate who our elected officials will visit among our allies,” Waltz said.

“To see the Biden administration appease the Chinese Communist Party, and then let the military voice their concerns, is exactly the wrong answer.”