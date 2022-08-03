WhatsNew2Day
Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in a car crash in Indiana: Two aides also dead

BREAKING NEWS: Republican Representative Jackie Walorski is killed in Indiana car accident: Two aides also dead after vehicle hit their car head-on

By Morgan Phillips, Political Reporter for Dailymail.Com

Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident on Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed she was one of four victims in a car accident this afternoon. Her communications director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican chairman Zachery Potts were also killed.

Thomson, 28, was a native of Washington, DC and Potts, 27, lived in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Walorski, 58, and her two aides were driving south in Elkhart County, Indiana, when a vehicle heading north crossed the border and collided head-on with their vehicle. The driver of the car heading north, Edith Schmucker, 56, was also killed.

Walorski’s office released a statement following the crash: “Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, has just been notified by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will not comment further at this time.’

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd district since 2013 and served on the House Ethics Committee.

Walorski began her career as a journalist for TV news, and she and her husband spent four years as missionaries in Romania, where they started a foundation to provide food and medical supplies to impoverished youth there. She also spent five years in the Indiana state house.

