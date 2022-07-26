Three days after voting against a law codifying same-sex marriage, Republican Representative Glenn Thompson celebrated his gay son who found his “one true love” at his marriage.

Thompson, R-Pa., gave a speech at the post-same-sex marriage reception where he said that parents have “hopes and dreams” that their children are healthy, find their calling and “find their one true love.” .

Audio recording of the heartfelt speech was obtained by: BuzzFeed news.

“We hope from the start that it’s all about a healthy child. But it’s about being healthy. What matters is that they are healthy. We hope for safety. We hope they find their way, find opportunities, find inspiration,” Thompson said at his son’s wedding. The names of the son and his husband have not been made public as they are not public figures.

Glenn Thompson is pictured at a sham ceremony with his family in 2017

During the speech, Thompson said finding love for his son had been a “very good experience,” especially for his wife, Penny, pictured above.

Thompson and his wife Penny have three sons

“As they grow and grow older, we also hope and pray that they will find that one true love, so that they will have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. So we’re just really thankful you’re here,” Thompson continued.

“It actually goes beyond that, as parents – we love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become part of our family. That’s what we stand for.’

Thompson said finding a partner for his son had been a “very good experience.”

Thompson and his wife, Penny Ammerman-Thompson, have three grown sons, Parker, Logan and Kale, according to his official conference biography.

‘We were lucky to have three sons, and [REDACTED]did a great job adding to the family. Every child showed up via cesarean section, so it wasn’t all pleasant, was it! So this was a really good experience, especially for Penny, to have a new son in the family! So we’re just blessed.’

The recording of the speech was provided to: Buzzfeed by a guy who thought the word “definitely should go out” about Thompson’s warm celebration of the wedding and his vote in Congress.

“These politicians must be exposed for who they really are,” the guest said.

Thompson voted with most Republicans in the House against the Respect for Marriage Act, which his press secretary Maddison Stone said was a Democrat “stunt” after the annulment of Roe v. Wade.

Forty-seven House Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the bill.

The Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage as a guaranteed right under the 14th Amendment in its 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

“This bill was nothing more than an election stunt for Democrats in Congress who failed to address historic inflation and spiraling prices at gas stations and supermarkets,” Stone told the Center Daily Times.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle to find 10 Republicans who will vote with the Democrats to break a filibuster.

Same-sex unions remain legal in all 50 states, but Democrats have raised the alarm that such rights could be attacked after Roe, another decision based on the right to privacy, was overturned.

Judge Clarence Thomas, in his own unanimous opinion, raised concern by writing that Obergefell and other similar cases should be reconsidered.

If Obergefell is destroyed, same-sex marriage rights would be returned to the states. Gay marriage would become illegal in at least 25 states and probably in seven others, according to PolitiFact.