Republican Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about his biography

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York admitted in two separate interviews Monday to lying about parts of his resume, but said he has committed no crimes and intends to serve in Congress.

Santos has faced scrutiny over discrepancies in his employment and educational history, as well as other public statements he has made about his biography. In interviews with WABC radio and the New York Post — the first times Santos has spoken publicly about the controversy — he acknowledged that he had fabricated some facts.

“I am not a criminal. Neither here, nor abroad, in any jurisdiction in the world have I committed any crime,” Santos said in an interview with WABC radio host John Catsimatidis.

“To cut to the chase, I am not a fraud. I’m not some criminal who ripped off the whole country and made up this fictional character and ran for Congress. I’ve been here a long time. I mean, a lot of people know me. They know who I am. They have done business with me,” he added.

“I’m not going to make excuses for this, but a lot of people exaggerate on their resumes or twist them a bit. … I’m not saying I’m not guilty of that,” she said.

Santos also admitted that he never worked directly for financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as he previously suggested, but claimed that he did work for them through his company, saying the new york post office it was a “poor choice of words” to say that he worked for them.

He also told the Post that he did not graduate from any college or university, despite claiming that he had degrees from Baruch College and New York University.

“I did not graduate from any institution of higher education. I’m embarrassed and sorry for embellishing my resume,” he told the Post, adding that he acknowledges it and that “we do stupid things in life.”

He told WABC: “I want to make sure that if I let someone down by embellishing the resume, I’m sorry.”

The New York Times first revealed last week that Santos’ biography appeared to be partly fictional. CNN confirmed details of that report, including about your college education and employment history.

CNN’s KFile also reported Santos’ claims last week that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their last name are contradicted by sources including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists. A lawyer for Santos declined to comment to CNN.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Since I found out that my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said that I was ‘Jewish.'”

Santos had said he was “very proud” of his “Jewish heritage” in late November 2022. appearance with the Jewish News Syndicate.

CNN has reached out to House Republican leaders and the National Republican Congressional Committee in the wake of Santos’s admissions. The House Republican leadership fell silent amid the revelations last week. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to questions from CNN on Thursday when asked if he was concerned about the apparent misrepresentations.

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a newly drawn district covering parts of Queens and some nearby Long Island suburbs, shifting control to Republicans, who dominated suburban New York on their way to a House majority.

It was Santos’ second race (he lost to Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi in 2020) and most of the criticism he faced during his recent campaign focused on his attendance at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on January 6, 2021, and a video in which he claimed to have written a “nice check” to help suspected rioters with their legal fees.

This story has been updated with additional context.