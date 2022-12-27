Republican refuses to quit after lying about origin, education, work

He claimed that his mother’s parents were Ukrainian Jews who had fled the Holocaust to Brazil, but records obtained by various sources showed that his mother’s parents were born in Brazil and that none of her ancestors were Ukrainian or Jewish used to be. Loading Santos now says he is “obviously Catholic” but claimed his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and later converted to Catholicism. “I never claimed to be Jewish,” he told the After. “I’m Catholic. Because I heard my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jewish.'” Santos’ biography was called into question earlier this month The New York Times reported that he had misrepresented a number of claims related to – but not limited to – his ancestry, education, employment, charitable work and property ownership.

Santos had not yet fully responded. He said he was determined to take the oath of office on Jan. 3 and join the GOP House majority. A number of fellow members of Congress, however, called for his resignation yesterday. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat representing Texas, tweeted, “George Santos should resign as congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress must expel him. He should also be investigated by the authorities.” Daniel Goldman, another New York congressman and attorney, said Santos made the claims to “mislead voters in Queens and Nassau.” Santos also admitted to lying when he claimed he owned 13 properties when in fact he was not a landlord. He denied having committed a crime anywhere in the world, although the Time had uncovered Brazilian court records showing he had been charged with fraud as a young man after being caught writing stolen checks.