Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — This week in Empire State Weekly: As the year winds down, a move by the state’s climate action council is already bringing some new concerns to the forefront for the upcoming legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050.

Senator Robert Ortt, recently re-elected to represent Senate District 62 and Senate Minority Leader, said the Republican conference will remain unchanged from its approach in “past years.” Ortt explained his number one priority for the minority caucus in the state senate: public safety. He also reacted to the climate action council’s scoping statement, saying it will increase costs for farmers.

Also this week, as the year comes to a close, some may be picking up a new healthy habit as part of a new year’s resolution. While half of New Year’s resolutions fail, the other half don’t, and that’s cause for optimism, explained Dr. Holly Traver, a professor in RPI’s department of cognitive sciences. She recommended setting specific goals for the new year in order to better work the new changes in habits and lifestyles that already exist.

