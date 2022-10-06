Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for governor of Kansas is shifting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police for creating a commission on policing and racial justice in the United States. response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

GOP challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-year attorney general, launched a new television ad Thursday against Democratic government Laura Kelly after suggesting during a debate Wednesday that she has largely ignored crime as an issue. In what is expected to be an exciting race, Schmidt employs a tactic used by Republicans in the US, and his new ad features video of violence during protests in New York City that followed. the police murder of Floyd in Minneapolis.

Schmidt said on Wednesday that providing unwavering support to law enforcement officers and prosecutors is the most important thing a governor can do to fight crime.

Kelly argued during the debate that her support for law enforcement is reflected in state spending. Since she took office, spending on the prison system and the Kansas Highway Patrol has risen nearly 33%, although funding for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, overseen by Schmidt, has remained flat.

The KBI recently reported a small drop in violent crime in Kansas in 2021 from 2020, but said it has remained above average for the past 10 years. That’s a bit like FBI estimates crime rates did not rise substantially last year, but remained above pre-coronavirus levels.

In Schmidt’s ad, Kelly is criticized for her racial equality and justice committee, which she founded in June 2020. The committee made numerous recommendations in 2020 and 2021, but neither its members nor Kelly pushed the Republican-controlled legislature to execute them.

Schmidt’s ad states that the commission pushed for “anti-police laws” and said Kelly called the police racist by referring to systemic racism when she founded the commission.

The committee’s recommendations include ensuring proper anti-bias training, banning discharged officers from re-entering law enforcement agencies, and reviewing local policies on the use of force.

Schmidt’s campaign specifically addressed a recommendation that schools look for programs to use “along with or instead of” school security officers to address conflict and student violence. His campaign later questioned how new programs would treat racism and its impact in American history and society.

Schmidt’s ad questions Kelly’s commitment to law enforcement spending by criticizing her over two budget changes.

In June 2020, while the state expected revenues to plummet in the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly cut $5 million from the budget for grants to schools to help them improve building security. The Department of Education said Thursday the money has been returned for the 2022-2023 school year, along with a new power for schools to use the money to hire school safety officers.

In April 2021, Kelly vetoed a policy item in the Highway Patrol’s budget that would have given the Capitol Police a pay equal to that of other troopers. Kelly said in her veto that lawmakers should have honored a request from the patrol to hear the matter internally.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

