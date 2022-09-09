Republican Malcolm Turnbull tearfully speaks of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

<!–

Loyal Republican Malcolm Turnbull has spoken in tears of the anguish he felt the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The former Australian Prime Minister was overcome with emotion as he discussed how he and his wife Lucy woke up to the news that Her Majesty had passed away.

Mr Turnbull, who led Australia’s republican movement from 1993 to 2000, received a framed photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip from the monarch after meeting her in 2017.

“Last night we were so scared because it was obvious it was going to go really bad,” an emotional Turnbull told ABC TV.

“I pulled out the portrait of the Queen and put it on and we just thought ‘what a great life, what great leadership”.

Malcolm Turnbull described the Queen’s death as ‘the end of an era’ (Pictured, Turnbull met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2017)

Turnbull said he and his wife went from ‘fear’ to ‘sadness’ on Thursday evening as news spread around the world that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

“It’s the end of an era and let’s hope that the future after the Queen’s death is one where we will have a leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown,” he said.

The former prime minister smiled when he recalled the queen joking that he could put her portrait “in a closet.”

“When we met the Queen… she gave us a portrait of herself and Prince Philip, the official portrait they no doubt give to every Prime Minister, and she said with a wry smile, ‘Here you are, you can put them in a closet I think,” which was charming and funny.”

The Turnbulls are seen in London with the Queen and then Prince Charles in 2018, around the time she gave the Australian couple a framed portrait and joked that he could always ‘put it in a cupboard’

He added that the Queen had a “disarming” and “funny” sense of humor, but was also a “naturally conservative.”

He said she understood the importance of traditions and institutions and defended them.

He also added that King Charles is “a very good man” who was ahead of his time on environmental issues.

“Charles’ attitude, as well as the attitude of the Queen and the attitude of her entire family, is that it (whether Australia becomes a republic) is absolutely a matter for Australians,” he said.