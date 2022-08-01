Republican John Cornyn tears into Democrats in tweet saying he has COVID

Texas Senator John Cornyn announced Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and then took the opportunity to reject the budget “reconciliation” bill that Democrats plan to put to the vote this week. .

‘After dodging for over 2 years, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and challenged, and I’m doing well,” wrote Cornyn, who was instrumental in drafting a bipartisan gun safety bill that President Biden signed into law — even as he sparked the ire of gun enthusiasts and was labeled as a ‘RINO’ by former President Donald Trump.

“While in quarantine, I will continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax hike on remote working families, in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Manchin wrote.

He rejected the Manchin-Schumer deal, which raises $737 billion in revenue, spends about $300 billion on deficit reduction and spends $433 billion on climate and energy programs and grants for the Affordable Care Act.

He continued to pull the deal out of his isolation on Twitter on several occasions.

“And they claim that tax hikes are driving down gas prices? An insult to the intelligence of the American people,” Cornyn wrote.

He also tweeted about an economic analysis by Penn Wharton of the University of Pennsylvania that predicted a short-term increase in the inflationary effect followed by a longer-term decline.

“Two months ago, Senator Manchin asked the Wharton School to model the impact of his reckless tax and expense bill because he trusts their expertise. Now he saw the results of their hard work and doesn’t like what they have to say anymore,” Cornyn said.

Democrats can pass the reconciliation bill with a simple 50-50 majority.

Majority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) announced last week that he tested positive for covid, and Senator Patrck Leahy is recovering from hip surgery but is expected to be available to vote if needed.

Cornyn’s absence would make the measure 50-49, without Vice President Kamala Harris having to vote (she presides over the Senate), assuming Democrats can get all their members to vote.

President Joe Biden tested positive again on Saturday in what the White House doctor says is a “rebound” infection.

“If it happens, I’ll be there, in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Cornyn tweeted, retweeting a message about his potential absence, giving Democrats “breathing room.”

It’s still unclear whether Democratic Senator Kysten Sinema of Arizona supports the deal, which includes a tax provision that closes the “carried interest loophole” she has opposed.

“She has a lot in this bill,” Manchin told reporters on Monday.

Manchin said Sinema had been “very adamant” not to raise taxes. “I feel the same,” he said.