Republican Herschel Walker takes the LEAD over his Democratic rival Raphael Warnock

A new poll shows Republican Herschel Walker is ahead of incumbent Democratic Raphael Warnock in the race for the Georgia Senate seat.

In an Emerson College opinion poll of the 600 likely voters on Aug. 28 and 29, 44 percent said they planned to vote for Warnock, while 46 percent had plans to vote for Walker. Seven percent is undecided.

But public predictions favored Warnock, the Atlanta clergyman who ousted Senator Kelly Loeffler two years ago, over Walker, the former professional soccer player shrouded in controversies from his past. Regardless of who they support, 53 percent of respondents said they expect Warnock to win, while 47 percent expect Walker to win.

Even Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took a veiled shot at Trump-backed candidates like Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

“I think the House is more likely to overturn than the Senate,” McConnell said last week. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.’

“We have some strong candidates. Some that I think are less strong,” Utah GOP Senator Mitt Romney told Politico last month. “Let’s say Herschel Walker, I think, is having trouble getting his running legs back.”

In a general vote in Congress, 51 percent plan to vote for the Republican nominee, while 46 percent plan to vote for the Democratic nominee.

Warnock won his seat in the Georgia Senate after defeating Sen. Kelly Loeffler in January 2021

Recent polls have shown Warnock is ahead of Walker, but the last time Emerson questioned Georgians at the race was in April when Walker was four points ahead by their calculations.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll from earlier this month leaves Walker three points behind Warnock.

Walker has a safe edge in rural areas where Warnock dominates the cities. But suburban voters break for Walker by a margin of nine points — 50 to 41 percent, according to Emerson.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is even further ahead of his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, by a 48 percent to 44 percent lead.

President Biden is unlikely to have much influence in the race — only 42 percent approve of the work he does, while 57 percent disapprove. In a hypothetical match-up in 2024, former President Trump Biden leads 51 percent to 46 percent, according to the poll.

The poll was taken after Biden announced his student loan cancellation plan, which was expected to spark Democratic support before the midterms, yet young people in Georgia at 18-34 percent gave Biden the lowest approval of all age groups: 34 percent approved it approves and 66 percent disapprove of Biden.

The economy remains the number one problem for 36 percent of Georgians, while 20 percent are most concerned about access to abortion and 15 percent are most concerned about crime.

Active on a culturally conservative platform, Walker often links Warnock to Biden’s agenda and rising crime rates. He has been outspoken about mental health issues after a number of alarming alleged domestic violence incidents have bogged down his campaign.

“His eyes would get really bad. the guns and knives. I got a few stifling things with him. The first time he put the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he’d shoot my brains out,” Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, said in old footage featured in a recent campaign ad showing the athlete turned senate candidate. The couple was married from 1983 to 2002.

In December, Walker spoke to Axios about the allegations of domestic violence.

“I’m always responsible for what I’ve ever done,” he said. “And that’s what I tell people: I’m responsible for it.”

“Just as I broke my leg, I put on the cast. It healed,’ he claimed.