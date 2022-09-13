Republican Graham introduces bill that would restrict abortions nationwide

Graham said the bill will help his party in the meantime, telling Fox News that it is a viable “alternative to the very radical position of Democratic senators.”

Meanwhile, Democrats said Graham’s move belies the GOP’s argument that the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse? Roe v. Wade would return power to the states over the proceedings. Instead, they said Republicans would like to pass a national law banning abortion.

“Proposals like today’s send a clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country: Your body, our choice,” Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday. “And let me add this: Republicans are turning themselves into pretzels explaining why they want a nationwide abortion ban when they said they would leave it to the states.”

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether he would vote on Graham’s legislation.

Through the land: Since the destruction of the Supreme Court roe in June, abortion from conception is banned, with limited exceptions, in a dozen states. Two more states prohibit abortion after the detection of fetal heart activity, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Indiana’s law, which prohibits abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Thursday. Indiana is the only state to have implemented significant new restrictions since then roe fell, though bills are still debated in South Carolina and West Virginia.