Republican challenger in Nevada accuses Sen. Cortez Masto of being soft on Hunter Biden probe in ad

Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is ramping up the Nevada Senate race with a new ad targeting Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s ties to the Biden family and to Hunter Biden in particular.

“Why is Senator Cortez Masto undermining the federal investigation into corruption in the Biden family?” asks the new 30 second spot.

‘Easy. She and her husband both received money from the Bidens.”

Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, obtained by DailyMail.com, reveal how her husband Paul was a friend of the president’s son and offered him tickets to football games while he lobbied for business.

And last month, Cortez Masto failed to sign a letter from 33 Republican senators to the Justice Department asking for special counsel protections for the U.S. Attorney in Delaware investigating the president’s son.

The ad connects that with a donation from Hunter to her 2015 campaign and paid tens of thousands of dollars to her husband’s security company against the 2020 Biden campaign.

“She stole Hunter’s foreign money,” says the ad’s narrator. “He’s asked Hunter for contracts.”

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign launches new digital ad accusing Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of ‘undermining’ corruption investigations into the Biden family because she and her family profited from Biden money

The ad accuses Cortez Masto of “undermining” investigations into the Biden family’s finances. ‘She took Hunter’s foreign money,’ says the narrator

The race for the Nevada Senate seat is exciting. Recent polls suggest Adam Laxalt, the Republican nominee, is slightly ahead of Cortez Masto

The ad will run at a cost of six figures on online digital channels.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Nevada is one of the leading states in the Senate battle, attracting advertising money and bitterness in equal measure.

Polls revealed a tight race over the summer, but Laxalt has taken a slight lead in recent weeks. FiveThirtyEight’s poll average gives the former attorney general a lead of just under one and a half percentage points.

Now the campaign is turning up the heat with a digital ad highlighting ties between the Bidens and the incumbent Democratic party.

At one point, Cortez Masto was vetted as a potential Biden running mate, before taking her name out of consideration.

“This is an incredible family,” she says in a clip accompanying the ad.

Official documents and emails recovered from Hunter’s laptop reveal the depth of the links.

Her husband Paul Masto sent Hunter several emails, discussing personal and business matters.

Paul Masto (center) is pictured with Cortez Masto as she took her oath of office with Vice President Joe Biden in 2017. Masto was a friend of Hunter Biden and lobbied him for work

Masto exchanged emails with Hunter over a period of nine years, according to reports obtained by DailyMail.com. Some are personal — including setting up a golf weekend — while others tout Masto’s security activities. It was paid over $24,000 by the Biden 2020 campaign

In 2010, he marked a workshop threat assessment workshop in Las Vegas and invited Biden to attend.

In an October 2010 email, Masto asks him if he or his family would like tickets to Navy football games.

“And your mother, father and Beau too?” he asks.

He also says he has offered the services of his company, Universal Security Services, to the vice president’s office.

“I never hear from any of his staff again,” he says. “I’ve offered the Deputy Chief of Staff to make advance payments for his staff and train advance personnel… but no one ever called me back. Oh well!

“I’ve opened a new office and I’ve been pretty busy. Do you know someone who needs a vulnerability investigation or management protection?’

In June of the following year, they exchange emails to organize a golf weekend in Las Vegas.

In total, they will participate in at least 10 message exchanges until 2019.

The filings of the Federal Elections Commission show some of the money involved.

According to the FEC, Hunter Biden donated $500 to Catherine Cortez Masto for the Senate in 2015. According to the filing, the donation was made by Robert Biden — taking the first name of Robert Hunter Biden — and listed him as an attorney with Seneca Global Advisors, a consulting firm founded by Hunter shortly after his father was announced as Barack Obama’s running mate. , who offered to help US companies move into foreign markets.

They also show how Masto’s security firm made tens of thousands of dollars from Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Over the course of four months, from late 2019 to early 2020, Biden for President paid Masto’s company more than $24,000.

Cortez Masto’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, Republicans have pushed for protections for federal prosecutors investigating Hunter Biden.

A leak last week suggested investigators in Delaware may have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a felony related to the purchase of a gun.

Last month, 33 senators wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, be granted the protection of special counsel while he continues his investigation.

“There is no way to know the full scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be accumulating that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobby violations.” they wrote. .

The president’s son has been under investigation for years, but last week sources said the investigators may have enough evidence to press charges.

The Washington Post said the investigation was sparked by Hunter Biden’s business deals with foreign countries while Father Joe was vice president, and the charges could include failure to pay income taxes, money laundering and violations of U.S. tax laws.

Investigators also looked into whether he lied on paperwork to buy a gun in 2018 that his late brother Hallie’s wife later threw in the trash near a Delaware high school.