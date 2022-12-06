Republican Andy Biggs formally announces bid to challenge Kevin McCarthy for speaker

<!–

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to the House speakership was complicated Tuesday when hard-right agitator Rep. Andy Biggs announced he was running for the post.

When he launched his campaign, he accused McCarthy of being the establishment’s nominee and instead pledged to use every procedural tool at his disposal to thwart the Democrats.

Republicans will choose their leader when the new Congress sits next month.

And Biggs’ guerrilla candidacy could bring things to a halt in the House.

“I am running for Speaker to Break the Establishment,” Biggs of Arizona wrote on Twitter. “Kevin McCarthy was created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment.”

Rep. Andy Biggs announced Tuesday that he will run against Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race to become House speaker in January

Biggs announced he was participating in a tweet sharing an op-ed in the Daily Caller

Biggs, a former leader of the House Freedom Caucus, has already lost to McCarthy once.

The hardliner was defeated in an internal Republican vote for the nomination by 188 to 31.

And while he has almost no chance of winning the gavel, he can show that McCarthy doesn’t have enough support to win.

McCarthy needs a majority of the new representatives’ votes, so he can only afford four Republican votes.

“People are elated that Chairman Nancy Pelosi’s left-wing extremism is coming to an end. The question is whether we will be treated to the status quo that will put us on the same path, albeit more slowly, perhaps,” Biggs wrote in an op-ed published by the Daily caller.

“Do we choose an established Republican as speaker – think Paul Ryan, or in this case Ryan’s right-hand man, Kevin McCarthy.”

Biggs had challenged McCarthy for the top spot in a game in November and was unsuccessful. He and four other House GOP members have said they planned to vote against McCarthy on January 3 — and McCarthy can only lose four

Democrats will likely nominate their own leader for speaker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, support, but won’t get a majority either.

If no candidate receives a majority, the members continue to vote until a winner is found.

House business cannot continue without a speaker, so members will simply have to vote again and again, throwing Congress into chaos.

McCarthy has been waiting for years to rise to the position of speaker.

He was eligible for the position in 2015 with the retirement of House Speaker John Boehner, but dropped out of the race after making controversial remarks suggesting that the Republicans’ investigation into Benghazi and Hillary Clinton was politically motivated to create a leading Democratic presidential nominee.

McCarthy finally assumed leadership of the party in January 2019, after Republicans lost control of the House and House Speaker Paul Ryan retired.

But in addition to Biggs, at least four other GOP members: Representatives Matt Gaetz, Ralph Norman, Bob Good and Matt Rosendale say they will oppose his bid for the House floor.