Reports: Workers trapped after blast in Turkish coal mine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – An explosion at a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday trapped a number of miners, Turkish media reported.

The cause of the explosion in the coastal province of Bartin on the Black Sea was not immediately known.

The private NTV news channel said at least two workers were pulled from the mine alive. There was no information about the number that was still on hold.

In 2014, Turkey’s worst mining disaster killed a total of 301 people in a fire at a coal mine in the city of Soma, in western Turkey.

