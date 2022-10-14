WhatsNew2Day
Reporters – Somalia: The curse of famine

Issued on:

In recent decades, droughts in Somalia due to climate change have increased in both intensity and number. It now faces a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. According to the United Nations, there is a staggering rate of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, dating back to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in the minds of local people.

Our reporters Bastien Renouil and Nicolas Spicer went to Puntland, where it hasn’t rained for two years and where people are desperately waiting for humanitarian aid.

