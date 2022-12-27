Reportedly, more developers now use Linux than macOS

By Jacky
New numbers for 2022 have revealed some surprising results in what were the most popular operating systems in 2022

The 2022 Stack Overflow survey for developers (opens in new tab) reports that Linux-based software is now more popular than Apple’s macOS, as developers apparently move to other systems.

