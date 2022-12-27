Reportedly, more developers now use Linux than macOS

New numbers for 2022 have revealed some surprising results in what were the most popular operating systems in 2022

The 2022 Stack Overflow survey for developers (opens in new tab) reports that Linux-based software is now more popular than Apple’s macOS, as developers apparently move to other systems.

Linux distributions, representing 40% for both personal and professional use, are recognized as some of the most customizable and adaptive operating systems for developers. The 40% share is up from about a quarter in each of the previous five years, showing a significant shift to Linux that may continue into 2023.

Popular programming operating systems

However, macOS numbers remain strong in an increasingly expensive part of the market, representing 31% of personal users and 33% of professional users.

Perhaps less shocking is the popularity of Windows, taking the top spot as the most widely used operating system, with nearly two-thirds (62%) of personal users preferring the OS and nearly half (49%) of professional users choosing it for Microsoft’s product.

The year 2022 has also been the year of increasing popularity for Windows 11, according to the monthly magazine Stat counter (opens in new tab) figures, which show a steady increase from less than 3% market share in January 2022 to an adoption rate of more than 16% in November 2022. Windows 10 remains the most popular version of the operating system to date, accounting for a significant 70% of the operating system distributions.

In addition, Statcounter reports that Windows accounts for 75% of all computer users worldwide, including and excluding developers. macOS only takes up 16% of the market, while Linux accounts for less than 3%, further implying that it is a popular choice for developers and programmers.