Report: Trump lawyer told Hutchinson to mislead J6 committee

By Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb | CNN

The January 6 commission made a startling claim on Monday, claiming it had evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged a key witness to mislead the committee about details they remembered.

While the committee declined to identify the people, CNN has learned that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the Trump White House, is the attorney who allegedly advised his then-client, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, to leave the committee she didn’t remember any details she did, sources familiar with the commission’s work tell CNN.

Trump’s Save America political action committee funded Passantino and his law firm Elections LLC, including paying for his representation of Hutchinson, other sources tell CNN. Hutchinson asked about the financial set-up at the time, but was never told the details, according to the committee.

During the summer, Hutchinson emerged as a blockbuster witness for the committee, providing important insight into Trump’s state of mind and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Before her public testimony, Hutchinson dropped Passantino and got a new lawyer.

When asked about the pressure on Hutchinson after Monday’s hearing, committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN: “She was advised to say she didn’t remember something when she did that. So those are pretty serious things.”

The episode is just one of many cases in which the committee has accused members of Trump’s job of trying to obstruct the panel’s investigation.

Two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN Hutchinson discussed the episode with the Justice Department. CNN has previously reported this that Hutchinson cooperated with the Justice Department’s January 6 investigation after she became a crucial public witness in the House investigation.

CNN contacted the Justice Department for comment.

Passantino has not been charged with a crime. He said home investigators never contacted him for an interview.

In a statement to CNN, Passantino said he had not advised Hutchinson to mislead the commission. “I represented Ms. Hutchinson honorably, ethically and in full accordance with her only interests as she communicated them to me. I believed that Ms. Hutchinson was truthful and co-operated with the committee during the various interview sessions in which I represented her.

Passantino pointed out that it’s not uncommon for people to change lawyers “because their interests or strategies change,” his statement said. He also said political committees sometimes cover client fees “at the request of the client”.

Responding to an accusation from the commission that he also shared her testimony with other lawyers and the press, even when she told him not to, he said authorization.”

On Tuesday, Passantino’s professional biography was removed from the website of a Midwestern law firm where he was a partner — and he acknowledged in his statement that he was on leave from the firm “given the distraction of this case.” That company, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, said on Tuesday it was not involved in the situation and that Hutchinson was not a customer.

Passantino said he remains a partner at Elections LLC.

Worry about witness tampering

The January 6 House committee, during summer hearings, said to be concerned about possible witness manipulation. CNN has reported that witness was Hutchinson.

The committee summary stated that the panel “is aware of multiple attempts by President Trump to contact witnesses from the selected committee. The Justice Department is aware of at least one of those circumstances.”

Then on Monday, in its final report summary, the commission returned to the issue again when handing over the investigation to the Justice Department.

According to the report, “the lawyer had pointed out to the witness that in certain circumstances the witness could say to the committee that she did not remember facts, when she did remember them.”

“When the witness raised concerns with her attorney about that approach,” the summary said, the attorney said, “They don’t know what you know, [witness]. They don’t know that you can remember some of these things. So for you to say ‘I can’t remember’ is a perfectly acceptable answer to this.”

“The attorney instructed the client on a particular issue that would cast a bad light on President Trump: ‘No, no, no, no, no. We don’t want to go there. We don’t want to talk about that,” the report said.

At the commission’s final public hearing, Lofgren said, “The witness believed this was an attempt to influence her testimony, and we are concerned that these efforts may have been a strategy to prevent the commission from finding the truth.”

Lawyers must follow extensive ethical guidelines as part of their profession, including avoiding conflicts of interest that could jeopardize their representation of a client. According to legal ethics experts, a lawyer who manipulates his client’s testimony in a way that is not entirely truthful can be considered a possible obstruction of an investigation.

Elections LLC, a political law firm that Passantino and other Trump lawyers founded after he left the Trump White House, has received regular payments from Save America PAC and other Trump-backed groups, according to FEC documents. Save America PAC benefits to the company for legal counsel will total more than $150,000 in 2021 and approximately $275,000 in 2022. The company has also worked for major Republican congressional campaigns.

This year, Trump’s Save America PAC made payments to several law firms representing witnesses in the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigation. Only if the lawyer does not follow the wishes of the client does a problem arise, say lawyers and professional rules.