Report outlines future scenarios for the global chemical industry

Front page of the “Planet Positive Chemicals” report. Credit: Center for Global Commons, University of Tokyo



A new report is a dire warning to the chemical industry, which it says is on track for a future global warming scenario with catastrophic consequences, and outlines tangible, credible avenues for the industry to become a driver of a sustainable global economy by 2050, while forecasting dramatic growth.

The report titled Planet Positive ChemicalsCurated by the Center for Global Commons at the University of Tokyo and independent consultancy Systemiq, and published in September 2022. It examines how the chemical industry, which accounts for approximately 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, can transition to a sustainable , low-emission model and operating within planetary boundaries – the limits for essential terrestrial processes associated with human activity (such as climate change, chemical pollution and depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer) for humanity to function safely on the planet.

Recognizing the presence of chemicals in all sectors of our modern economy, from packaging and consumer goods to construction and fertilizers, the report also highlights the important role the industry will play in helping other sectors achieve a net achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions.

The publication provides a detailed overview of the future paths for the industry, leveraging a system-wide survey of the likely demand for chemicals in a zero-zero world and exploring the industry’s carbon emissions. 2 emissions throughout the value chain. The report integrates careful consideration of how quickly and at what scale specific net-zero technologies could be available to help the industry make the transition it needs to operate within planetary boundaries, many of which would be crossed. .

The paper highlights the industry’s many damaging effects on the planet, including high carbon emissions and pollution, and how it lags behind other sectors in climate action. The report also identifies the need for radical interventions on both the demand and supply sides, such as decoupling the industry’s long-standing reliance on fossil fuels for production and switching to renewable raw materials (raw materials used in industrial production process). and energy resources, and applying carbon capture and storage technologies to convert CO . to decrease 2 emissions.

In addition, it says chemical production would need to double by 2050 to enable a sustainable global economy, with rapid growth in two key chemicals for their net-zero applications – ammonia (accounting for 60% of demand), for use as sustainable shipping fuel and methanol (accounting for 20%), to make plastic without fossil fuels.

According to a long-term scenario outlined in the report, growth in the sector could also create 29 million new jobs.

In addition, circular approaches, where industry reuses and recycles chemicals or switches to lower-emission alternatives, could reduce overall demand for chemicals, it says.

The report also outlines the scenario in which the chemical system takes on a new role, reaching net zero carbon emissions by the early 2040s and retaining sufficient CO. 2 to make it emissions negative and serve as a “carbon sink” by 2050.

The capital expenditure to build such a circular, net-zero chemical system, which involves retrofitting aging infrastructure and switching from fossil fuels to renewable raw materials, such as green hydrogen produced exclusively from renewable energy, will increase by 2050. than $3 trillion, according to the report.

The authors say that the Planet Positive Chemicals The report aims to help industry and policymakers unite around a common vision of the path ahead and accelerate the transition to a sustainable business model, especially in the “decade that matters”, between now and 2030. The paper proposes 10 key actions that could transform the system, including establishing a global charter of transition principles and a first-movers coalition to seed markets for net-zero chemicals.

Naoko Ishii, Executive Vice President of UTokyo and Director of the Center for Global Commons, said: “To prevent the collapse of the complex and interdependent Earth systems upon which humanity, including our economic prosperity, depends, we must and economic systems and our lifestyles. The chemical industry has an inordinate role to play, with its products used in many sectors and ubiquitous in modern life. The opportunity is clear: to bring the system back within planetary boundaries, including net zero GHG (greenhouse gases) and contributing to the global commons (the stable and resilient Earth system that sustains our lives).We hope this report will open up the debate on how the chemical industry can transform itself to meet that opportunity grab.”

Guido Schmidt-Traub, managing partner of Systemiq, said: “The chemical industry is the foundation of any modern economy, but needs to change radically along the entire value chain to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement (on climate change). that these changes are eminently achievable using proven technologies described in this report. The recommendations for policymakers, industry and the investment community are practical and actionable.”

The report is the culmination of more than a year of research and detailed quantitative analysis conducted by the core project team of UTokyo and Systemiq, and was audited by an independent panel composed of industry and academia experts and independent consultants to verify the impartiality of to ensure the investigation. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. funded the report and research.

The authors have made their modeling and analysis public and will virtual discussion on October 10, 2022, to explore what the industry, its customers, policymakers and the investment community need to enable the transition.

Climate researcher: ‘There are sustainable ways for the basic materials sector’

Provided by the University of Tokyo

