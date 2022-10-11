Report: NHL to interview Lightning’s Cole as part of investigation on Wednesday

Jared Maples, the NHL’s chief security officer, will hold a personal interview with Ian Cole on Wednesday as the league continues its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Tampa Bay Lightning defender, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported Monday.

Maples sits down with Cole in New York.

The Lightning suspended Cole on Sunday after allegations of sexual assault and grooming were leveled against the defender in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

The Lighting says Cole will remain suspended “pending the results of an investigation” led by the NHL. The team said it is “fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation” and declined to comment further.

Kaplan reports that the Lightning has made the decision to suspend Cole until the investigation is fully concluded.

Twitter user Emily_Smith3333 accused Cole of grooming and sexually abusing them in a statement posted Friday. The statement doesn’t say when or where the alleged assault took place, but Emily_Smith3333 says they were in high school and Cole was an active NHL player at the time.

After the suspension was announced, Cole issued a pronunciation through his agent in which he denied the allegations and said he will “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

Maples has been working at the NHL headquarters since 2021. He was previously director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Maples was involved in the NHL investigation into Evander Kane last year after he was accused of abuse by his ex-wife Anna, who refused to participate in the investigation. No discipline was given to the current Edmonton Oilers forward.