Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion

ATLANTA (AP) – A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undermining the Georgian Republican Senate candidate’s claim that he didn’t know who she was. .

The Daily Beast, which first reported on the abortion on Monday, said it had agreed not to reveal details about the woman’s identity in order to protect her privacy. But Walker, who has expressed his support for a national abortion ban with no exceptions, vehemently denied the story, calling the abortion allegation an “outright lie,” threatening a lawsuit against the outlet he has yet to file, saying he had no idea. who the woman could be.

So on Wednesday night, The Daily Beast revealed that the woman – who was not named – was so well known to Walker that she said they fathered another child years after the abortion. She decided to proceed with the later pregnancy, although she noted that, as with the earlier pregnancy, Walker indicated it was not a suitable time for him, the outlet reported.

The Daily Beast said the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story. Walker will appear in public Thursday morning in Wadley, Georgia, as part of his Unite Georgia Bus Stop tour of the state.

The latest coverage ensures that abortion remains a central theme in Georgia’s race, one of the most competitive senate games in the country. Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock are engaged in a close-knit battle crucial to the balance of power in the US Senate.

It adds to a series of stories of the football legend’s past that rocked Walker’s campaign. Walker has been accused of repeatedly threatening his ex-wife’s life, exaggerating claims of financial success and exaggerating his role in a for-profit program alleged to have hunted veterans and military personnel while defrauding the government. .

Earlier this year, following a story by The Daily Beast, Walker the existence of three children acknowledged which he hadn’t spoken publicly before.

The woman told The Daily Beast for Wednesday’s story that Walker’s denial of the abortion was somewhat surprising to her.

“Sure, I was stunned, but I don’t think it shocks me either, that there might be so many of us that he really doesn’t remember,” the woman said. “But then again, if he’s really forgotten, that’s saying something too.”

In The Daily Beast report published late Monday, the news channel said it had viewed a receipt showing her payment for the proceedings, along with a get well card from Walker and her bank deposits depicting a $700 personal check from Walker. of five years old. days after receiving the abortion.

During the Republican Senate primary, Walker openly supported a national ban on abortion, without exception for cases where rape, incest, or a woman’s health was at risk—particularly noteworthy at a time when the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court precedent set 1973 had been quashed and Democrats in Congress had been discussing the codification of abortion rights into federal law.

“I’m for life,” Walker has said repeatedly during his campaigns. When asked if he would allow exceptions, he said there are “no excuses” for the procedure.

As a Republican candidate, Walker has sometimes sidestepped questions about his past support for a national abortion ban, a tacit nod to the fact that most voters, including many Republicans, want at least some legal access to abortion.

