Report: Mbappe unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain, seeks move to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is looking to leave his club just five months after signing a new three-year deal, according to an ESPN report.

The story says the French international “feels at odds with the direction of the club on and off the field,” and urges a jump to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Many issues are mentioned in the report, including who the 23-year-old is playing with, failure to recruit a new centre-back and his relationship with Brazilian superstar Neymar.

“I’m trying to reassure him by finding different options,” PSG manager Christophe Galtier said Monday, acknowledging the problems. “I don’t know what the club told him before I arrived in the summer, but we are very sensitive to how he feels and what he says because he is a very important player for the team.”