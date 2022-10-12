Report: Lawmaker ‘engaged in abusive and bullying conduct’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A workplace behavior study released this week found that Rep. Melanie Morgan was “guilty of abusive and bullying behavior” and retaliated against a policy analyst who worked for the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force that the Democratic legislature chaired.

A 21 pages report by an investigator from Seattle-based law firm Williams Kastner, was sent to Chief Clerk of the House Bernard Dean last month and was released by Dean Monday night. Beginning in mid-January, an investigator spoke to several individuals, unnamed, about allegations of “inappropriate and unprofessional conduct,” beginning with a meeting on October 19, 2021.

The alleged conduct included hostile and disrespectful interactions at meetings and other occasions, and alleged retaliatory complaints filed by Morgan against the employee regarding job performance after complaints were made about Morgan’s conduct. The report also said Morgan had suggested that unless the person was removed from the task force, she would resign.

Dean said Morgan’s attorney has filed a formal complaint… appeal with the House Executive Rules Committee. The attorney did not respond to requests for comment by email or phone. But in the appeal filed Sunday, attorney Edward Younglove III criticized both the contents of the report and the House’s decision to release it publicly, saying this denies Morgan “due process and fundamental fairness.”

“It will be shown on appeal that this investigative report was based on rumors and the opinions, assumptions and perceptions of various individuals rather than fact-based competent evidence,” he wrote.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said in an email that no action would be taken by the House Democratic Caucus until the appeal is finalized.

The task power — established by the 2020 legislature — is responsible for making recommendations to the Liquor and Cannabis Board to establish a social equity program related to retail cannabis licensing. The task force also advises the governor and the legislature on policies “that will facilitate social equality in the cannabis industry” and must submit a final report to the legislator and Governor Jay Inslee by December 9. There are more than 20 members on the commission, including legislators, advocacy groups and licensees.

Morgan, of Parkland, resigned from the task force months ago, according to Jinkins. According to posted meeting agendas, she was last present on June 28.

In an interview with the investigator earlier this year, Morgan said she was not angry, raised her voice or used a condescending tone in her conversations with the task force employee.

“She stated that she does not use a condescending tone when talking to people,” the report said.

The report notes that the House has a “respectful workplace” policy that prohibits abusive behavior and bullying, as well as retaliation, “such as exclusion or the threat of adverse employment action.”

The report concluded that Morgan “was guilty of abusive and bullying behavior” and “that rude, disrespectful and degrading behavior is a violation of Respectful Workplace policy.” The report also found that Morgan’s complaints against the employee after learning of complaints she and another employee had filed “were retaliatory and adverse employment action” and that the suggestion that she would resign unless the employee was expelled from the task force. removed “also retaliatory action was in place because it was intended to force the removal of Individual 1 from his position.”

