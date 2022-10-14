Report: Lakers to experiment bringing Westbrook off bench in final pre-season game

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrookwho is known for seemingly always wanting the ball in his hands, is expected to come off the bench in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last preseason game, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In their game against the Sacramento Kings, Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook discussed that Westbrook might serve as the sixth man to give him more ball clearance and bolster the team’s second unit.

Of his 1,021 games in his career, Westbrook came off the bench just 17 times, as a rookie in 2008. On a $47 million contract expiring, Westbrook was one of the main trade rumors during the off-season, although no steps were taken and Westbrook remains in Los Angeles.

In 2021-2022, Westbrook averaged its lowest points per game since 2009, under 21 points per game for the first time in a decade, averaging 18.5.

Westbrook’s fit with another ball-dominant guard in LeBron James didn’t match the way the superstars originally intended, and Westbrook had a usage rate of less than 30 percent.

With his off-the-ball performance questionable and the Lakers giving up much of their draft last season to take over Westbrook, they must now fit him into a role where he doesn’t infringe on James or Anthony Davis. He can also take his MVP-caliber play to a second unit that needs his hands-on, do-it-all style.

Despite having one of the worst seasons of his career, Westbrook still led the Lakers in assists, rebounds, steals, free throws and games played last season.

After the resignation of head coach Frank Vogel and some major off-season additions such as the signing of Patrick Beverley, the Lakers look set to return to the playoffs and make a splash in the Western Conference. Finding the right way to put Westbrook in the lineup is the first step.

