Report into racism in Scottish cricket will be ‘damning indictment’ of the country’s governing body

The lawyer for whistleblowers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh says the report on racism in Scottish cricket will be a ‘damned indictment’ against the governing body in this country.

The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned yesterday, 24 hours before researchers Plan4Sport publish an independent report expected to outline institutional racism within the sport and its governing body.

Aamer Anwar, whose clients include former Scottish players Haq and Sheikh, says the resignation of the entire board of Cricket Scotland yesterday justifies the years of ‘humiliation and abuse’ suffered by the duo, and insists that the resignation of those at the top speaks. volumes on what will be revealed in the independent review.

A lawyer representing the two whistleblowers, including Majid Haq (pictured), has said the report will be a “scathing indictment” against the governing body.

Sportscotland ordered the independent review in December 2021 after being warned of concerns from across Scottish cricket. Among the allegations, former Scottish cricketers Haq and Sheikh accused the governing body of institutional racism.

Speaking out yesterday ahead of the review’s publication, Anwar also criticized players within the current Scottish set-up for not showing solidarity with those being racially abused.

‘Where is the Scottish cricket team’s support and solidarity for those players of color?’ asked Anwar. “Where is the support for those players who built the path, who actually stood up and fought, for individuals like Majid and Qasim who have complained, fought for change, done something for future generations? Why is there a bitter silence from them?

Qasim Sheikh is among those accusing the governing body of institutional racism

‘That says a lot about the culture of cricket in Scotland. They should hang their heads in shame.

“You would have thought that every member of the Scottish cricket team would have stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity without any prompting and tweeted and said, ‘Yes, it’s harder to be in a minority and we support our fellow brothers and sisters. who have had to suffer.”

‘To date, however, nothing has come of this. What are they waiting for? Will a PR trader come and tell them how to do it? It’s not good enough. It’s not good enough to be non-racist, you have to be anti-racist.

“It’s not good enough to let sound bites drag out of you.

“You’re part of the problem and it’s deeply embarrassing. We are talking about cricket here, a game that people love. It’s about fairness and equality and yet you have a team that is afraid to speak out, that is paranoid, that has no voice. What’s wrong with talking about injustice? What’s wrong with talking about discrimination? Or racism? This is not the sixties, this is 2022.’

Anwar, who spent several years working with Haq, Scotland’s biggest wicket-taker, after the former player was kicked out of the World Cup squad in 2015 over a race-related tweet, says the board’s resignation yesterday is a step in the right direction. direction – but insists this is ‘the lowest minimum they can offer’.

All six members of the Cricket Scotland board have resigned ahead of the report’s publication

All six members of the Cricket Scotland board have resigned. In a statement, the board said that while it “has not seen the evaluation report, it is now aware of the proposed timetables and certain mandatory actions proposed in the report and that it believes that the implementation of these two programs within the proposed timetable and current governance framework.

‘That is why we believe that we should now take a step aside to be able to make the necessary progress in the coming months.’

Anwar believes the board has given itself an ‘escape clause’ by leaving, but admits the move is a justification for the years of hardship its clients have suffered.

“We accept their resignation and feel justified because my clients have been humiliated for years, branded as liars.

Cricket Scotland has lost all confidence, funding was at stake, the board had to go. I don’t see how those individuals who have done little or nothing for the past seven years could last. They are part of the problem and had to go.

“But what about the selectors or those on the boards of leagues, the senior coaches, what happened to them? When you look at that, it’s almost all white.

Aamer Anwar claims the governing body has given itself an escape clause by resigning all

The bottom line is that it’s not something that happened in the 1930s, but in recent history and no one should forget that Cricket Scotland was still trying to stick to a gag clause to prevent Majid Haq from speaking out about what happened. had happened to him.

“A few months ago we had to turn around and say that we will speak in public and you can sue him if you want, but he won’t be bound by this. It just wasn’t acceptable and they had to give way and so that gag clause was lifted. But that was the mentality, the attitude at Cricket Scotland.

“Had the board had a shred of decency and compassion, they would have publicly apologized to Majid and Qasim before stepping down, but they couldn’t even bring themselves to do so. An anonymous spokesperson apologizes to anyone who has experienced racism. That’s just not good enough. I can think of two people who should be on that board: Qasim Sheikh and Majid Haq should be welcomed with open arms.

“They were catalysts for change and Cricket Scotland has not been. They were dragged into this investigation kicking and screaming – it was already in November that Majid started asking about it, following in Azeem Rafiq’s footsteps.’

Anwar says if the board had any ‘decency’ they would have apologized to the two whistleblowers before stepping down

Rafiq – who had played at the Yorkshire Cricket Club – made allegations of institutional racism in Yorkshire, leading to several resignations from county government and government intervention.

While the scandal has shaken the professional side of the game, particularly in England, the revelations from the review about racism in cricket in Scotland are expected to have a huge and widespread impact on the game as a whole.

Anwar insists that this issue deserves attention at the government level.

He added: ‘I think at this stage and before the report comes out, it is impossible to acknowledge the number of incidents identified by those coming forward for the review. The proof, however, is in the pudding with the resignation of the board. We are talking about a huge number of incidents for which they have no explanation.

“Everyone is too scared to talk about this. Cricket Scotland created a climate where people are afraid to speak out and if people complain or dare to tweet, they are kicked out. They humiliate you, abuse you and shut you down and nobody cared about their sanity. Where is the support for Qasim and Majid in recent months? There has been nothing. No one from Cricket Scotland reached out. They set up a What’s App group, but there was nothing on it. They never met Majid once.

Azeem Rafiq testified to a DCMS committee last year about racism he experienced during the game in Yorkshire

“This rating should be a benchmark by which every other sport in Scotland should be considered – every other sport has similar problems. Black and immigrant players are still excluded because of their skin color. Racism is deeply rooted.

“What has been discovered is shocking from top to bottom, but this is only the door opening to the institutional racism that exists in Scotland. The real question will be about the political voices: where are they? The Scottish Government is responsible for Sportscotland, which provides funding. They should speak out. I hope the Prime Minister will speak out and I hope that every leader of a political party will say ‘enough is enough’.

“We need to investigate what’s wrong with these rotten institutions that have gotten away with it for so long. Why should it always be the victims of racism who stand up and fight?’

The assessment, led by Plan4Sport, a team of diversity, equality and inclusion experts, was commissioned by Sportscotland in December 2021. It will bring together the testimonials of hundreds of individuals who have come forward to tell their stories.

An interim report released in April 2022 found that more than 200 people had already provided evidence to the inclusion experts.

That number is expected to be significantly higher when the review is published today.