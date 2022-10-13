Report: Hockey Canada governance review finds problems with six suit disclosures

A review by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell found serious flaws in the way Hockey Canada disclosed settlement details for as many as six claims against the organization, according to a report. CBC report on Wednesday.

In the review, commissioned by Hockey Canada in August but not independently reviewed by Sportsnet, Cromwell said the organization “did not have policies and procedures to regulate the use of its reserve funds, did not fully disclose its funds in financial records, and broke the rules by not notifying members of large payouts,” according to the CBC.

In his report, Cromwell found that Hockey Canada had failed to notify members of six cases since 1999 that amounted to more than $500,000, in violation of the organization’s policy on disclosure of such incidents involving the National Equity Fund.

Cromwell discovered that the meetings on these settlements were held behind closed doors and that no minutes were taken. This policy of not taking minutes of meetings with cameras previously drew disdain from the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s finances and approaches surrounding the settlement for an alleged gang assault by members of the Canadian junior team in June 2018.

Cromwell also made several recommendations, according to the CBC, including suggesting that Hockey Canada’s website more clearly indicates what portion of the registration fee is spent on uninsured claims; proposing Hockey Canada to provide clearer guidelines on how such settlement funds are managed and clearer procedures for notifying member associations of those lawsuits; and recommending that the board increase its size from nine to 13 members and have more gender equality (before the recent wave of board resignations, it had two women and seven men).

The 13 provincial and regional federations are expected to meet in Toronto on Saturday to discuss and vote on the recommendations in Cromwell’s report, the CBC said. Hockey Canada’s board of directors will meet virtually on December 17.

The leak of Cromwell’s report comes on the heels of a third Hockey Canada hearing last week in Ottawa that turned controversial, the subsequent resignation of board chairman Andrea Skinner, the permanent departure or reallocation of funds by nearly all of the organization’s sponsors, calls for action by eight provincial federations, the departure of CEO Scott Smith and the resignation of the entire remaining board of directors.

Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit in May in which a woman accused eight CHL players, including members of the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team, of gang assault in a hotel room in London, Ontario during a summer 2018 Hockey Canada event.

The NHL has since opened an investigation into the 2018 allegations to determine the extent to which players currently in the league were involved. London police, after initially closing an investigation without charge, have reopened their investigation, while law firm Henein Hutchison LLP is also investigating the incident. A 2003 investigation into similar allegations against members of the Canadian junior team is being conducted by the Halifax Police Department.

–with files from Paul D. Grant of Sportsnet