Report: Former Temple men’s basketball player the subject of a federal points-shaving investigation

Hysier Miller was Temple’s leading scorer during the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Temple basketball player Hysier Miller is reportedly the subject of a federal point-reduction investigation.

According to ESPN, Miller is being investigated for possible betting on Temple games in which he played. At the end of last season, Temple’s games had been marked by unusual betting activity.

From ESPN:

Temple spokesman Steve Orbanek told ESPN that the school is “aware of deeply troubling allegations about sports betting last season.” He said the university had not “received any requests for information” from state or federal authorities, but “will cooperate fully if we are contacted.”

The NCAA declined to comment.

In a statement, the FBI said it would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.

In early March, US Integrity said there was notable movement on the line ahead of Temple’s game against UAB. The line moved five points in the direction of the Blazers and they closed as 7.5-point favorites. UAB easily covered the gap with a 100-72 victory.

That signal from the gambling service came after it had reportedly been monitoring Temple’s games for “a while.” In the Temple game before it played UAB, the line quickly moved in Tulsa’s favor. Tulsa beat Temple by five points in that contest.

Miller played three seasons at Temple and was the team’s leading scorer in 2023-24. The Owls were just 5-13 in conference play, but won four games in the AAC tournament as part of a remarkable run led by Miller’s scoring outburst. The Owls defeated UTSA, SMU, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to reach the AAC title game. There, the Owls lost again to UAB, 85-69, and failed to reach the NCAA tournament.

He left the program after the season and transferred to Virginia Tech. However, Miller left Virginia Tech on October 23 before the 2024-25 season began.