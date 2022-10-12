Report: Dolphins’ Tagovailoa to begin throwing Wednesday as part of concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the field on Wednesday and begin throwing as part of his progression through a concussion protocol, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissaro added that Tagovailoa is still “highly unlikely” to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but it is possible he could be removed from concussion protocol by the end of the week.

Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after sustaining a concussion during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29 and is on concussion protocol.

Four days earlier, Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf hard in a game against the Buffalo Bills and he was unsteady when he got back to his feet. The quarterback was briefly removed from the game before returning with the team saying he had a back injury.

Since the injury in Cincinnati, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to amend the league’s concussion protocol after a joint review of the league’s procedures following the first Tagovailoa injury against the Bills.

The NFLPA has since fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor who evaluated Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo.

— With files from The Associated Press

