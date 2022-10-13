Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson to start vs. Bears Thursday

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Washington commanders Brian Robinson will start against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg in Washington on August 28, was taken to a hospital, underwent surgery, and was released a day later. The bullets missed all major ligaments and bones in his knee.

The 23-year-old was medically cleared to return to play five weeks later, making his NFL debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, running 22 yards on nine attempts.

In the third round, 98th overall in the University of Alabama’s 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson racked up 2,704 career yards and 31 touchdowns — including 16 in his senior season — in five years with the Crimson Tide.

In his NFL debut, Robinson rushed for 22 yards nine times when the Commanders fell to the Tennessee Titans 21-17. Robinson will share running back duties with Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic this season, primarily for the Commanders.