Report: Commanders’ Dan Snyder claims he has ‘dirt’ on fellow owners, Goodell

The Washington Commanders’ controversial owner Dan Snyder says he’s acquired enough secrets about co-owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that “they can’t fuck me” and “blow up the league,” according to an explosive ESPN report.

The story claims that Snyder obtained this information from various sources and even hired private research firms. This is reportedly why Snyder manages to hold onto the franchise despite “accusations of toxic club culture, sexual harassment, accounting misdeeds and the tampering with a new stadium proposal that once seemed inevitable,” as well as the desire of many co-owners. to force him to sell.

“The NFL is a mafia,” the story recently quoted him as telling an employee. “All owners hate each other.”

“That’s not true,” says an experienced owner. “All owners hate Dan.”

The story cites “multiple owners and league and team sources” for the charge that Snyder hired private investigators to exhume his co-owners and Goodell.

Snyder and the team have denied the allegations through lawyers.

