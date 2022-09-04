Workers should whistle at bosses encouraging them to quit retirement plans to save companies money, the Pension Supervisor has said.

The watchdog’s intervention comes after the Trades Union Congress, the UK’s leading organized labor movement, said last week that more of its members were leaving their pension plans to cope with the rising cost of living.

The regulator said employers who tried to persuade staff to opt out of their pension plans risked enforcement action and fines, and that employees should sound the alarm if this happened.

It added that companies “were unable to encourage their staff to reduce their contributions below the legal minimum or opt out. It can only be the saver’s decision.”

The intervention comes as businesses in the UK also face unprecedented financial pressures from rising energy bills and the demand for wage increases to match inflation.

Official guidelines state that an inducement is any action taken by the employer whose sole or primary purpose is to attempt to induce an employee to opt out or discontinue active membership in a qualifying scheme.

More than 10 million UK employees are enrolled in occupational pension schemes and companies have been required to automatically enroll eligible employees into a qualifying scheme since 2012.

Under this model, employers pay at least 3 percent of an employee’s pensionable salary to the pension plan, with the employee contributing at least 5 percent.

If an automatically enrolled employee were to reduce their monthly contributions to less than the 5 percent minimum, they could continue to save, but their employer would not be required to keep their contributions.

The regulator said that even in “tough times” it was important for people to keep their pension contributions “when they are able to, as stopping contributions could have a serious impact on their standard of living in retirement”.

“While staff may ask to opt out, we call on employers to do the right thing and encourage them to seek impartial advice. . . before making decisions.

“Anyone concerned that their employer is encouraging them to forego retirement should contact our whistleblowers service,” it added.

Consulting firm Barnett Waddingham estimated last month that more than 1 million workers wanted to cut their pension contributions to help pay the rising cost of living.

Unions have been on the lookout for high-profile incentive cases, such as when an NHS trust was referred to the regulator in 2016 after it offered newly qualified nurses more pay if they opt out of their NHS pensions.

“The law is clear and any employee concerned about this should contact their union,” said Jack Jones, a pensions policy officer at the TUC.

Matthew Percival, changing human resources director at the CBI, the business group, said: “To be clear, employer-induced opt-outs are illegal. The regulator rightly emphasizes the potential sanctions for companies taking such measures.”