A report, co-authored by disgraced scientist Dr. Peter Daszak, has claimed there is ‘no evidence’ that Covid was created in a lab.

The international group of scientists says the virus likely jumped on humans at the animal slaughter market at the Wuhan epicenter.

They cite recent studies showing that most early cases were visited or linked to stalls in the southwest corner of the market, where animals capable of harboring Covid were sold for meat or fur at the time.

In the report, the authors wrote, “The Task Force finds no verifiable or credible evidence to support the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was made in or released from a laboratory.”

But questions will arise about the report’s impartiality, given Dr. Daszak’s ties to the Chinese lab at the center of the pandemic.

His research organization EcoHealth Alliance funneled money from US taxpayers to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct risky research into bat-borne coronaviruses.

The British zoologist also tried to cover up serious research into the laboratory’s role in the pandemic.

He and fellow infectious disease experts, Ralph Baric and Linfa Wang, circulated a pronunciation that was later published in The Lancet in which 27 leading scientists from nine countries strongly condemned “conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 has no natural origin.”

In a leaked email from 2020, Dr. Tiesack Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US president, for downplaying the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab.

Dr Peter Daszak (left) pictured with Dr Anthony Fauci (right). A leaked email from 2020 showed that Dr. Daszak seemed to express his gratitude to Dr. Fauci for downplaying the theory that the Covid-19 was created in a lab in Wuhan, China

dr. Daszak is regarded by proponents of the lab leak theory as a potential orchestrator of the pandemic

The scientists conducted a literature search, interviews with other scientists and had lengthy discussions to prepare their report.

The report, “Pandemic Origins and a One Health Approach to Preparedness and Prevention: Solutions Based on SARS-CoV-2 and Other RNA Viruses,” included findings about their origins and how to prevent future outbreaks.

Animal viruses, including coronaviruses, have been picked up by humans for years, it said.

The risk of a pandemic increases when people and animals intermingle in new environments, driven by factors such as the wildlife trade.

The report took into account new scientific evidence that Covid spread through bats and was picked up by people at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

The report highlights: “The task force finds no verifiable or credible evidence to support the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was made in or released from a laboratory.”

The task force also looked at scientific findings before and during the pandemic, as well as past virus outbreaks similar to Covid, to identify key intervention points to stop animal-to-human transmission.

They turned this into recommendations to stop or mitigate a future outbreak and, if necessary, react quickly to stop regional or global spread, using a One Health approach.

This is a collaborative method that works at the local, national and global levels to achieve the best health outcomes by recognizing the connections and shared environments between people, animals and plants, and includes things like learning from indigenous knowledge.

The report recommended using “smart surveillance” to detect potential high-risk pathogens, focusing on areas where people, wildlife and pets intermingle.

There should be incentives to minimize human-animal contact in rural locations and commercial markets, it added.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Daszak: ‘As climate change, land-use patterns and growing wildlife trade in certain regions continue to create opportunities for zoonotic spillovers from emerging infectious diseases, the solutions in this report have critical implications for the global community. for the coming years.

“We must learn from past pandemics to prepare for success in anticipating, mitigating and responding effectively to future pandemics.”

Previously, the EcoHealth Alliance of Dr. Daszak uses the Wuhan Institute of Virology for research, particularly in gain-of-function research where organisms have been genetically altered.

The report was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A 2020 study from the University of Cambridge found that one in four Americans and Brits think developing Covid in a lab is a ‘trustworthy claim’.

A more recent 2021 YouGov poll found that 58 percent of Americans believe the origin of the pandemic lies in a Chinese lab.

This is up from 49 percent when YouGov first asked the question in May 2020.

About a quarter think Covid was released from a lab on purpose, while 18 percent think it escaped accidentally.

Only 13 percent agreed that it occurred naturally and evolved into a human virus.