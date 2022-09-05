Repeatedly suffering concussions can make a person’s skull thicker and denser

<!–

Repeated head trauma will make the skull both thicker and denser, a new study finds — although researchers aren’t sure whether a more armored skull actually provides additional protection.

Researchers at Monash University in Clayton, Australia, found that rats that dropped a small weight on their heads in an attempt to stimulate concussion symptoms had more fortified skulls after their recovery.

They speculate that this is the body working to bolster the brain’s defenses — an animal’s main organ. The research team couldn’t determine whether the extra thickness actually made future brain trauma less likely.

Concussions and brain trauma are well-studied topics, but little research has been done on the body’s natural response to them — and the potential built-in protections we may already have against injury.

Researchers dropped small weights on the heads of rats and found that there was a clear correlation between head trauma suffered and the thickness and density of skulls. The rats were divided into three groups, each with a different level of head trauma

“We’ve ignored the potential impact of the skull on how concussion affects the brain,” Bridgette Semple, an associate professor at Monash, said in a statement.

“These new findings highlight that the skull may be an important factor influencing the effects of repeated concussions on individuals.”

Researchers, who published their findings last week in Scientific Reportscollected 37 rats for the study.

The rodents were divided into four groups. Three of the groups were hit with different blows to the head to simulate different severity of concussion and brain trauma.

A fourth placebo group had no major impact, in what the research team described as a “false weight.”

Small weights of 250 grams each were attached to a device and dropped on the rats from about one meter high. Rats were subjected to the head trauma every 24 hours.

The rats were then screened to measure brain health and bone density. A clear correlation was found between harder blows and thickness and density of a person’s skull.

Researchers aren’t sure why this happens and what it actually means.

“This is a bit of a mystery,” Semple said.

“As we know, repeated concussions can have negative effects on brain structure and function. Anyway, a concussion is never good.”

How repetitive head trauma affects the brain has been well studied by neurological experts, but little research has been done on the role the skull plays in stopping repetitive head trauma.

They plan to do more research on how repeated head trauma may affect the brain’s skeletal protection.

Concussions are relatively serious traumatic brain injuries caused by a blow or blow to the head.

Even one concussion can lead to significant brain damage and have a lasting impact on a person’s cognition and overall health.

Repeated concussions can lead to severe neurodegeneration. In particular, many athletes have struggled with conditions related to head injuries.

Soccer players, boxers and others who play many contact sports often struggle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after their playing career — otherwise known as “punch-drunk.”