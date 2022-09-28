Rep. Dingell says Trump called her pretending to be a reporter after he said her husband was in hell

<!–

Debbie Dingell believes Donald Trump called her pretending to be a reporter for The Washington Post and asking if she wanted an apology for the then-president suggesting her late husband was in hell, according to a new book.

A series of excerpts from the book. shared on post on Wednesday details some strange events from when Trump was in office, including Michigan Rep. Dingell receiving a call from an unknown number.

“When she answered, the man on the other end of the phone identified himself as a Washington Post reporter and said he knew her husband from his investigations on Congress,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman detailed in her forthcoming book. The name she gave him was not one she recognized.

The excerpt continues: “The man asked Dingell if he was seeking an apology from Trump. No, she replied, just that people can be nice to each other.

“As the man spoke, Dingell couldn’t shake the thought that his voice sounded like that of the forty-fifth president,” Haberman writes.

Journalist Maggie Haberman will publish her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America on October 4, just a month before the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (right) believes Donald Trump called her posing as a reporter for The Washington Post to ask if she wanted an apology from the then-president for his comments about her late husband John (left), according to a new book.

Haberman covered the Trump administration as a White House correspondent for the Times.

Trump’s spokesman, Taylor Budowich, denied the validity of the book’s claim in a statement to DailyMail.com.

“While coastal elites obsess over boring books full of anonymous falsehoods, America is a nation in decline,” Budowich said. “President Trump is focused on saving America and there is nothing fake news can do about it.”

Dingell, 68, ran for her husband John Dingell’s House seat after he announced his retirement from Congress in 2014. He was the longest-serving member of Congress, serving Michigan for 59 years in the House from 1995 to 2015. He died on February 7, 2019 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer the year before.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man will hit shelves on October 4, just a month before the 2022 midterm elections.

On the day of his death, the former Democratic congressman wrote a column for the Post about his ‘last words’ for the country.

During a Michigan rally in December 2019, Trump lashed out at Dingell and her late husband after she voted to impeach him.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states that turned blue in the 2020 presidential election.

‘You’ve got Dingell from Michigan, have you ever heard of her?’ Trump told his supporters during a late-night impeachment rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. ‘Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty.’

The president at the time was upset that he claimed he gave Dingell “A-plus treatment” when her husband died earlier that year because he ordered flags lowered to half-staff and allegedly offered the Capitol Rotunda for the memorial. , even though the Rotunda belongs to Congress and not to the president.

Dingell did not lie in state before his funeral in Washington and burial in Arlington National Cemetery.

“She called me and said it was for the best and John would have been very pleased,” Trump said of Rep. Dingell at the time.

He said that the late Dingell would be happily looking down from heaven at the ceremony, but then added, “Maybe he’s looking up,” hinting that he ended up in hell.

Trump suggested at a Michigan rally in December 2019 that the late Rep. John Dingell is in hell following his death earlier that year from pancreatic cancer.

‘I dont know. Suppose she is looking down,” she said.

Debbie Dingell responded to the comment on Twitter: ‘Mr. President, let’s put politics aside.

“My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service,” she added. ‘I am preparing for the first Christmas season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words only made my healing that much more difficult.’