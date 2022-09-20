Renting vs buying a caravan

If you’re frequently taking trips to holiday parks and enjoying the freedoms that static caravans have to offer, you might’ve considered whether purchasing your own would be beneficial. At Away Resorts, you’ll find buy-to-rent schemes or deals on pitch fees for first-time owners, making taking those first steps into buying a caravan even easier.

But is it better to rent or buy a caravan for your family getaways? Read on to find out!

Renting

No maintenance or additional fees

When renting accommodation for your holiday, you’ll pay a nightly fee and get to enjoy the amenities and activities the park offers, without worrying about bills, pitch fees, maintenance, insurance and tax.

A stress-free holiday

Without the worry of bills, you’ll simply be able to pay for your holiday and make the most of the surroundings, perhaps choosing to visit different parks each time, where you can enjoy a range of activities.

May be pet-friendly

Another perk that many caravan holiday-makers find is that their accommodation welcomes the entire family – four-legged friends included. That’s right, when renting a caravan for your holiday, you can make memories and take your dog on all your adventures with you.

Buying

Choice of location and personalisation

Buying a caravan is certainly a way you can level-up your holiday game. You’re able to pick your favourite park and dream location, choose your pitch and even the type of caravan you wish to purchase. You can then make the most of add-ons, like central heating or decking, and design the interior as you please.

Buy to rent

Another great thing about caravan ownership is that it is a long-term investment. Not only could you save money on your holidays in the future, but many parks have schemes that allow you to privately rent your holiday home.

When you buy to rent, you’ll be creating the opportunity to earn money on the side, all whilst still having the option to pre-book and make the most out of your caravan with your family and friends.

A home-away-from-home

When you’re a caravan owner, you can visit whenever you’d like, as many times as you’d like, personalising your home-away-from-home to suit all your needs.

You’ll have discounted – or even free – access to on-site activities and amenities, as well as, of course, the ability to create new memories and explore your favourite areas again and again with the entire family – pets included.

Which is best for you?

Deciding whether it’s better for you to rent or buy a caravan for your holidays is ultimately down to your lifestyle and budget.

If you’re looking to buy to rent, you’ll want to consider how tourist-driven your chosen location is, as this will drive up the amount you can charge per night. However, a caravan situated at a more popular location is likely to be more expensive initially. Therefore, it’s important to weigh up all the costs to see whether caravan ownership is viable. If it is, you’re bound to see many benefits to your long-term holiday investment.

On the other hand, renting can be a great way to explore different locations around the country, all without worrying about pitch fees and additional bills. Whilst you can’t personalise your own home-away-from-home, you can make memories as you borrow someone else’s, with no long-term commitments and a luxury break full of fun.

With so many perks either way, whether you choose to buy or rent a caravan is entirely up to you, but with any luck, our comparison will have helped you take a step closer to embarking on your next caravan adventure – whether that be with all the added perks of ownership, or not.