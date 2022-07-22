Renting is now cheaper than buying a starter house in most of the US

With both rent and homebuyer costs soaring to record highs, the perennial question of whether to rent or buy has never been more difficult.

According to a report by realtor.com on Thursday, renting is now cheaper than buying a starter home in three quarters of the top 50 US cities – a big change from a few months ago, when buying tended to cost less.

The median rent hit an all-time high of $1,876 in June, up 14 percent from a year ago — but that still represented a $561 monthly savings on the monthly cost of buying a first home, which rose to $2,437, the report shows.

In January, buying a starter home was the cheaper long-term option than renting in more than half of US cities.

But since then, mortgage rates have more than doubled, pushing up monthly payments for home buyers. At the same time, house prices have continued to rise, setting a new record last month, industry data shows.

A map shows the top five cities with the greatest savings for tenants versus buyers (yellow) and the five where home buyers still save the most per month (magenta)

The median rent (red) and the annual rent change (grey) are shown over the past three years. Rents have risen, but house prices have risen even faster, a new study finds

As a result, renting is now the relatively cheaper option for most city dwellers, and the difference is greatest in large cities with a high total cost of living.

In San Francisco, the median rent is $3,171, while the cost to buy a starter home averages $5,705 per month — a difference of $2,535 per month.

In New York, average renters save $2,092 each month from homebuyers, who have to pay a $5,081 monthly bill if they buy a home today.

Yet there are still some cities where buying a house is the cheaper option. In Pittsburgh, where monthly payments for starter homes average $1,061, homebuyers save $522 per month over renting.

In Birmingham, Alabama, homebuyers pay $377 less per month than renters, and the savings come in at $284 per month in St. Louis.

The handful of cities that still favored new buyers were mostly in the South and Midwest.

The survey found that none of those cities had median rents higher than the national average, but all had monthly home buying costs for first-time home buyers well below the national average.

The annual change in the prices of starter homes goes back two years. Although the pace of price increases has slowed in recent months, they are still accelerating

Median house prices in May and year-on-year price change are seen for each region

Cities with the largest monthly cost differential for renters and home buyers Rent cheaper: Austin, Texas San Francisco Seattle New York San Jose, California Portland, Oregon Los Angeles Boston Houston phoenix Cheaper to buy: Pittsburgh Birmingham, AL St. Louis Cleveland Baltimore Louisville, Kentucky Virginia beach Indianapolis Cincinnati Kansas City Source: Realtor.com

“The cities that prefer renting are larger, more geographically dispersed and tend to be markets with higher concentrations of tech workers and high earners,” the report said.

The average rent in Manhattan hits a record $5K According to real estate agency Douglas Elliman, the median rent in Manhattan hit another all-time high of $5,058 in June. Manhattan’s median rent, the average value of the total sample, also hit a record $4,050 in June, after hitting $4,000 for the first time in May. Elliman’s report looked only at rents in Manhattan, while Realtor.com’s survey covered the entire New York metro area.

“Austin, where monthly purchasing costs are almost double the monthly rental costs, is at the forefront of rental preference.”

Certainly, there are intangible factors that influence the decision to rent or buy beyond the monthly cost.

Home buyers build up equity over time and usually hope to sell their home for a profit later on.

On the other hand, tenants may not want to take out a mortgage and appreciate the freedom of upkeep and maintenance that comes with owning a home.

The study calculated monthly prices for starter homes by focusing on ads for 0 to 2-bedroom homes, assuming a 7 percent down payment on the average rate for a 30-year mortgage and adding average taxes, fees and insurance costs.

Earlier this week, other industry data showed that prices for existing homes are at their all-time high, even as mortgage demand has hit its 22-year low as interest rates rise.

The national median home price rose 13.4 percent in June from a year earlier to $416,000, its highest ever, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

That’s a record high according to data going back to 1999, NAR said. Despite the increase, house prices are not rising as fast as earlier this year.

Average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (blue) since 2000 are compared to the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rates (red)

The national median home price is up 13.4 percent in June from a year earlier to $416,000, a record high on records dating back to 1999

The National Association of Realtors’ revealed that the home affordability index — a measure that uses median existing home prices, median household incomes and average mortgage rates to calculate home affordability — fell to 102.5 last May, its lowest since 2006.

“With each passing month, the price increase appears to be less pronounced than in previous months,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

At the same time, the average contract rate for a 30-year mortgage was 5.82 percent, about double the recent lows in January.

The Federal Reserve has raised benchmark rates to fight inflation, but rising borrowing costs have quickly impacted the housing market.

Amid rising home prices and interest rates, mortgage demand fell 6 percent last week from the week before, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

It was the lowest level for mortgage applications since 2000, said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

Kan said the main factors weighing on home buyers’ demand are “the weakening economic outlook, high inflation and ongoing affordability problems.”

“The decline in recent purchase requests is consistent with slower home building activity due to reduced buyer traffic and ongoing shortages of building materials and higher costs,” he added.