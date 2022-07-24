Rental crisis captured in photo with dozens crowding rental inspection at Meriton Suites apartment

A photo of dozens of people coming to a rental inspection has highlighted Sydney’s housing crisis.

The photo taken outside the Meriton Suites World Tower on Liverpool Street in the CBD showed up to 20 people.

The group crowded around the broker as they checked out a one-bedroom apartment with a den for $720 a week.

Another apartment is also available to rent in the building and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $1,180 per week.

The photo was uploaded to Reddit, where social media users quickly shared their own experiences of finding a place to live.

“There’s a feeling that non-tenants don’t know, that’s so discouraging,” one wrote.

“It’s when you drive up to an apartment/house – especially if you feel like it – and see a long line of people squirming around the corner.”

Another added: ‘It’s the same in other Sydney suburbs.

“I went to an open house in Ashfield on a weekday and there were about 20 couples showing up.”

Annual rental growth in Australia reached its highest point in 14 years, while housing availability continued to decline.

CoreLogic’s Quarterly Rental Review showed that the national rental index rose 0.9 percent in the month to June and 2.9 percent in the June quarter.

Everyone’s Home spokeswoman Kate Colvin said the low rental vacancy rate coupled with interest rate hikes is leading to a tight rent as investors pass those increases on to tenants.

CoreLogic’s Quarterly Rental Review showed the national rental index rose 0.9 percent in the month to June and 2.9 percent in the June quarter

“With further interest rate hikes expected, the already difficult situation will only get worse as tenants fight in a Hunger Games-style battle for dwindling rental inventory at prices that are higher than ever,” she said.

“This is very worrying, as many are already beyond their financial means.”

According to CoreLogic data, house rents are 8.8 percent higher in capital cities and 10.8 percent higher in regional areas compared to June 2021.

Meanwhile, unit rents have increased by 9.8 percent in capital cities and 11 percent in regional areas.

“This ongoing period of strong rental growth has led national homes to record the highest annual growth in rental values ​​since December 2008,” said CoreLogic research analyst Kaytlin Ezzy.