Rent listings were 23% HIGHER nationwide compared to the same period in 2019

Rents across the country rose 23 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2019, as landlords in suburban counties began to take advantage of work-at-home migrants.

According to data released by the US Census Bureau earlier this month, the median rental price reached $1,314 in the second quarter.

The data suggests suburban landlords are benefiting from the pandemic flight from cities, according to axiosand that the increased demand caused by new residents is driving up prices for everyone in the suburban markets.

The numbers also indicate that landlords are also increasing rents to offset rising inflation-driven costs by passing those costs on to tenants.

Although the rental peak slowed in early summer, according to a July report in redfinprices have continued to rise steadily and are not expected to fall even in the midst of the current recession – as the Fed raises interest rates to fight inflation, potential buyers are pushed into the rental market and demand is soaring.

The numbers are coming as the nation continues to settle in a new population landscape brought on by pandemic-era migrations.

The data reaffirms accounts telling tenants for months about runaway rents that are pricing them out of homes and neighborhoods they’ve long relied on for affordable housing.

“It is greed, pure, unadulterated greed. If you saw my house, you’d be shocked that I’m going to pay more than $1,500 a month,” Phoenix resident Andrew Amuso said. the guard in May.

Amuso lived in the same apartment for eight years and paid $900 a month before the pandemic. In 2021, his rent was increased by $276 per month, and this year the renewal for his next term listed a price of $1,585.65 per month.

“When I asked why they’re raising the rent, they said it’s because they can. And they are right. They can.’

Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather echoed Amuso’s insight, saying landlords are raising rent there because demand is there.

“They will continue to raise the price to make as much profit as possible,” he said.

The numbers also indicate that landlords are also increasing rents to offset rising inflation-driven costs by passing those costs on to tenants.

In July, Redfin released a report showing dizzying spikes in metropolitan rents. It showed rents rose 40 percent in Portland, Oregon, 38 percent in Dallas, Texas and 23 percent in Jacksonville, Florida.

Those rents rose even as people flocked from those cities to their neighboring suburbs during the pandemic.

Kaufman County, Texas – which borders Dallas – saw a net increase of 10,498 people between 2020 and 2021.

St. John’s County, Florida – just south of Jacksonville, saw a net increase of 16,321 people.

As the Fed raises rates to curb inflation, the problem will only worsen as homebuyers are forced back into the rental market, Fairweather said.

“Many potential first-time home buyers are quickly priced out of the market by record high house prices and rapidly rising mortgage rates,” he said in July, “and are then faced with two options: rent or move to a lower cost of living.

“Whoever chooses to rent can save money in expensive housing markets in the short term, but in the long run they can face continuous rent increases year after year.”

‘Whoever moves now and buys somewhere cheaper, pays considerably more than last year, but can build up equity in the long term and ensure relatively stable monthly housing costs in the future.’