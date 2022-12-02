Home Renshaw and Burns laid the foundation for Queensland’s strong display
Renshaw and Burns laid the foundation for Queensland's strong display

Western Australia 0 for 18 track Queensland 6 for 295 Dec (Street 83, Burns 72, Renshaw 54, Paris 3-26) with 277 runs

Queensland were able to declare just ahead of stumps on day two of the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at Gabba after the top three had all reached their fifties.

Queensland captain Jimmy Peirson stated he would leave Western Australia to face four overs before the end, which they negotiated to be 0 for 18 at stumps.

Renshaw had enough on his mind as he batted Friday morning with his wife Josie who was about to give birth to the couple’s first child.

“She’s full term now, so she can do it any day. It’s just a wait and see,” Renshaw told AAP. “I’m trying to tell her not to go until Monday, but unfortunately that doesn’t work. Hopefully we can try to win this game first. It’s just a very exciting time in my life.”

The first day’s play at the Gabba had faded and Western Australia captain Sam Whiteman sent Queensland to bat after winning the toss.
Western Australia left-armer Joel Paris was the bowlers’ choice with his seam and impeccable line and length a hallmark.

Lance Morris enhanced his reputation as the fastest bowler in Australia with a fiery post-tea spell. He hit Jack Clayton under the armpit with one lifter, throwing the batter off balance as he spun and hit his wicket with his bat.

A lightning bolt from Morris hit Street on the helmet going for four leg byes and then he dismissed Peirson with another quick bounce.

Paris, Morris, Matthew Kelly and Aaron Hardie tested the openers with penetrating early spells, but Renshaw and Burns showed all the experience and class that earned them Test cricket honours.

Both left the ball with confidence and put away the poor deliveries. Renshaw returned to the side after failing to make 81 and 101 for the Prime Minister’s XI against the West Indies.

The left-hander is calling for a recall to Australia. He was caught at midwicket trying to raise the bar, but the manner of his innings showed his calm temper and perseverance.

Southpaw Street impressed with his composure before opening late in his innings.

