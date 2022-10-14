Reno is named America’s latest boom-town as house prices are up by 70% in four years

Nevada’s Reno has become America’s newest boomtown, as blue chip companies flock to take up warehouse space there — leaving locals fearful of being priced.

Previously famous for its casinos, the city is running out of storage space, and construction companies are installing new ones as soon as possible.

The unemployment rate is just 0.8 percent – well below the national average.

And while warehouse workers have relatively good salaries of $20 and more per hour, they say it can still be a struggle as real estate, rent and gas prices are all rising.

The average real estate in Reno sells for about $580,000, up six percent in a year, while gas prices are $5.70 a gallon — well above the national average of $3.91.

Ironically, many residents of a city where the workforce is largely used by warehouses are also complaining of empty shelves in their local supermarkets, thanks to ongoing supply chain problems.

Union officials say Reno is becoming a victim of its own success as competition for warehouse workers drives up wages, leaving some companies short of staff as workers abandon ship for a raise.

Speak with the New York Times, resident Christina Pixton explained that when she tries to run errands after her shift at a UPS warehouse ends at 11 p.m., she finds the store shelves empty.

Pixton said local stores aren’t even open, while major stores like Target and Walmart are victims of supply chain problems.

This is because major retailers such as Chewy, Amazon and Apple are expanding in the area as a result of the e-commerce boom created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reno is an attractive option for businesses due to the available land, access to highways and an international airport.

The demand for new workers has led to an increase in housing demand, driving up the cost of rents and mortgages while making salaries pale in comparison.

Pixton said that despite owning her own home with her husband, a foreman at an HVAC company, the couple are “stuck in a struggling pattern.” She explained that their combined income makes six figures a year.

While a local agent for the Teamsters, Ross Kinson, told the Times that increased competition from other warehouses in the area has led to shortages at UPS, meaning employees are expected to do more for the same money.

The UPS contract with the Teamsters expires in 2023. Kinson said the union is working to ensure factory wages reflect the reality people live in.

Kinson said, “In this area it should be $19 an hour. It has to be, otherwise it won’t work.’

Pixton told the Times she got a pay increase from $16 to $19 an hour in 2021. In January 2022, wages were reduced to $16.

She said, “It’s been pretty hellish. It wasn’t a fully livable salary, but it was something we could struggle with and not have to look for a second job.”

According to UPS, wages in Nevada have been reduced to $19.

Rents in northern Nevada are up 20 percent from 2021.

On top of rent costs and a shortage of groceries, gas price in Washoe County, where Reno is located, is $5.70, compared to a national average of $3.90, according to AAA.

Pixton was quoted by the Times as saying, “This is not a sustainable pattern.”

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, northern Nevada saw an influx of incarcerated refugees from California. A report from Apartment List found that the majority of people who moved to the area were from Sacramento and San Francisco.

Pixton moved to the area with her husband from California in 2008, in the midst of the global economic crisis. They were attracted to the area because of the real estate prices.

Now she says, “If you make less than you pay on gas, what’s the point of going?”

Companies have been moving their facilities to the Reno area for years. In 2016, the online grocery store Thrive Market moved to the area with a wage of $17.45.

In 2020, Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters from Alameda County in northern California to Nevada amid frustrations over the Golden State’s lockdown restrictions.

Musk opened Tesla’s Gigafactory battery factory in the Reno area in 2014.

In September, pet store chain Chewy announced the opening of an 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Reno. We believe the new warehouse will create 1,500 jobs the Reno Journal Gazette.

The expansion is felt everywhere. Earlier this month, it was announced that Reno-Tahoe International Airport will make an investment of half a billion dollars.

In the summer, it was announced that Reno will be welcoming a new casino called Legends Bay for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Statewide, Nevada has the second most payment defaults nationwide, reports This is Rene.

The September number in Reno is 89 percent higher than the same time last year.

A June 2022 survey found that a quarter of workers in Reno and Las Vegas could not afford mortgage payments based on average income.

According to a survey by the Inspection Support Network, Reno ranks 15th out of 97 US medium-sized cities for residential construction.

In the wake of the study, project manager for the University of Nevada Center for Regional Studies, Brian Bonnenfant, said: the Government Gazette It was interesting that the survey made no mention of the affordability of the homes.

He said, “We’re in a community where the cost of housing is at a point where you have to have two earners in a household to afford it.”

He added: ‘Our real big problem is affordable housing for people who earn at least 40 percent of the area’s average income or less. We have a big, big problem there.’

Those concerns were shared by the mayor of Sparks, a suburb of Reno, Ed Lawson, who said in September, “House prices (rising) and income wages (going) aren’t that fast. We are going to lose another generation of children.’

This month, Mark Wahlberg revealed he’s joining the California exodus by leaving his old Los Angeles home in favor of Nevada in a quest to eventually build “Hollywood 2.0” in Sin City.

In an interview on Tuesday for The Talk, the 51-year-old actor said he had parted ways with California in hopes of giving his children a “better life” in tax-free Nevada.

He has already made two purchases in the Silver State, a $15.6 million 2.5-acre plot of land in an exclusive area that he plans to build, as well as a $14.5 million bungalow to live in as a construction begins, according to Elite Agent.

Chicago saw housing rents soar in September, rising a whopping 23.9 percent in the crime-ridden city, while tech hubs like Boston and New York, where workers fled the pandemic track

Conversely, cities in the solar belt where pandemic migrants fled saw significantly lower rent increases last month, with cities like Orlando, San Diego and Dallas posting eight percent increases.

Despite recent moderation, median rents in some solar-belt cities are still remarkably higher than before the pandemic, with Miami figures showing a 51.8 percent increase from September, Tampa a 40.9 percent increase and Memphis an increase of 37.5 percent.

While US long-term average mortgage rates hit their highest level in more than 20 years this week and are likely to rise further as the Federal Reserve has virtually promised more rate hikes in its battle to curb ongoing inflation.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average key 30-year yield rose from 6.66 percent last week to 6.92 percent. Some lenders now even offer rates above 7 percent.

Last year around this time it was 3.05%.